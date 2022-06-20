‘It’s True He Could Be With Barça:’ Coach Opens Up on Transfer Rumors

Pep Guardiola has responded to rumors that Bernardo Silva could leave Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer transfer window and move to Barcelona.

The Portugal international is reportedly a target for Barcelona if Frenkie de Jong is sold this summer. Guardiola spoke about Bernardo at a news conference with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and said he expects the midfielder to stay but is not ruling out a departure, as reported by The Guardian.

“Right now I think Bernardo will continue with us,” he said. “Our goal, as a club, is for him to stay with us, but I have always said I don’t want players that don’t want to be with us. But Bernardo is important and I think he will stay. It’s true he could be with Barça – I don’t know what will happen.”

Bernardo has already told the Citizens he would like to leave in the summer transfer window if an acceptable offer arrives from the Camp Nou, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Manchester City until 2025 and is a key player for the Premier League champions. Bernardo made 50 appearances for the club in 2021-22, scoring 13 goals and contributing 7 assists.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Frenkie Out, Bernardo In?

The futures of Bernardo and De Jong have made plenty of headlines already this season, and there has already been speculation Xavi would rather have Bernardo than De Jong in his starting XI.

The Dutchman has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona, but Manchester United retain an interest in the 25-year-old and are expected to make a new offer shortly, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are discussing internally about submitting a new proposal for Frenkie de Jong in the next days. It’s a serious possibility, while talks with Barça are still on. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Deal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down. pic.twitter.com/S434UHZXCL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022

If De Jong were to leave then Barca could try to sign a replacement and Bernardo appears to be top of Xavi’s list. The Catalans’ financial issues have been well-documented but De Jong’s departure could pave the way for a move for Bernardo.

Barcelona are also hoping for a huge cash injection this summer after members voted to authorize the sales of future television rights and merchandizing. The Catalans have already announced they estimate the sale of the two assets could bring in €600 million.

Pep To Face Xavi In Charity Friendly

Meanwheil, Guardiola will head back to the Camp Nou in August and will bring Bernardo and the rest of his Manchester City squad with him for a friendly to raise funds for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Citizens will take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou with all proceeds going to research charity Fundación Luzón. Former Barcelona coach and goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzué has bee diagnosed with ALS and was also present at the news conference.

Guardiola spoke about the forthcoming match and said it was an honor for his team to be involved.

“This is an honour for us. We want to thank Barça for inviting us to this wonderful venue,” he said. “We will tell our players why this matters so much. It is admirable, and Unzué’s words show that. I am very happy to come. By doing this, Barcelona has once again shown why we are the best.”

The friendly between the two sides is scheduled for two weeks after the start of the 2022-23 season and could see plenty of new faces on both sides depending on how the two clubs fare in the transfer window.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fear Ansu Fati Has Made ‘A Big Mistake:’ Report