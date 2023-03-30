Barcelona ‘Convinced’ Free Agent Will Be First Summer Signing: Expert

Barcelona are “convinced” that Athletic Club center-back Inigo Martinez will become the club’s first summer signing ahead of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign and will join the club on a free transfer.

Martinez is out of contract at the Basque club at the end of the season and has long been linked with a move to Barca. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says the Catalans “are convinced” he will be the first new signing to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona have a “verbal agreement” in place with the center-back and are now “waiting on Financial Fair Play to proceed with the key stages of the deal.”

Martinez will join Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso and Eric Garcia as Xavi’s center-back options but will be the only left-footed central defender in the first-team squad.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Martinez To Replace Lenglet?

The Athletic defender looks set to replace Clement Lenglet at Barcelona. The French defender is currently on a season-long loan at Premier League side Tottenham but could stay with the north Londoners.

Spurs are happy with the center-back and willing to try to secure a permanent deal with Barcelona for a fee in the region of 14 million euros, as reported by Diario Sport. Lenglet is expected to be the first player to depart this summer.

Samuel Umtiti could also follow Lenglet out of Barca. The defender is on loan with Serie A side Lecce but has managed to play regularly in Italy after a tough time at Barca due to injuries and lack of form.

Barcelona are now confident that there are already clubs willing to sign Umtiti. The defender may only move for a nominal fee, but the Catalans will be able to get him off the wage bill, according to Sport.

Two More Free Agents To Arrive?

Martinez may not be the only free agent to arrive at Barcelona in the summer. The club are also hoping to land former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on free transfers, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Aubameyang was a hit at Barcelona in his first spell at the club but subsequently moved on to Chelsea where he’s struggling for minutes. The striker has only made four Premier League starts this season and could try to terminate his contract and return to Barca.

Gundogan will be out of contract in the summer and is another player who has been targeted by Barcelona. His agent has told the Guardian that the midfielder has not yet made a decision on his future.

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club,” he said. “The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open.”

Free agents do look Barca’s best way of strengthening this summer, due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties, with president Joan Laporta having already admitted the club are hoping to bring in three players.

READ NEXT: Lewandowski Sends Barcelona ‘Nice Football’ Warning