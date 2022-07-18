Barcelona Attacker ‘Thinking About’ Exit After Lewandowski Arrival: Report

Barcelona are enjoying a busy summer transfer window and have moved to strengthen the attack by signing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski as well as renewing Ousmane Dembele’s contract.

All of which means competition for places in the attack next season will be fierce and there could be some exits before the window closes. Memphis Depay is one player who may leave and is “thinking about” departing, as reported by Marca.

Barca have already met with Depay’s agents to explain the situation and make it clear “he is not a vital player” for Xavi’s side now. The Dutchman knows he “has a good reputation” and “could go to a team where he will play regularly” but wants a top club.

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are one potential destination and can offer Champions League football for 2022-23. Spurs are not willing to match Barca’s €20 million valuation but would pay €17m for Memphis, as reported by Diario Sport.

The two clubs have already done business this summer. Clement Lenglet has moved from the Camp Nou to the north London club on a season-long loan that does not include a purchase option.

Lewandowski Talks Barcelona Move

Lewandowski has now joined up with Memphis and the rest of the Barcelona team in Miami. The Catalans are in the United States for a pre-season tour and play their first fixture against Inter Miami on Tuesday, July 19.

Welcome to the fam! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/9cHcZZKmIo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

The new signing has spoken about his decision to swap the Allianz Arena for the Camp Nou and insisted it was an easy decision to make, as reported by the club’s official website.

“I am very happy to be here. It was very easy to decide to come to Barça. This was an opportunity for me privately. I have always wanted to play in LaLiga and for a big team,” he said. “I’ve already been speaking to Xavi and I know about his ideas. He was a great player and has a great future ahead of him as a coach.”

Inter Miami Debut For Lewandowski?

Lewandowski has passed a medical while in Miami and could now make his debut against Inter even though he has only just arrived in the US from Spain, as reported by Diario AS.

The striker had been penciled in for a debut against Real Madrid in Las Vegas on July 23 but his desire to play is “so great” he could end up being handed a few minutes in Barca’s next game.

Xavi will certainly have all kinds of options in attack now and the team’s pre-season games may offer some clues as to how Barca will line up next season in the coach’s first full campaign in charge.

Lewandowski looks set to go straight into the starting XI, along with fellow new signing Raphinha, which leaves just one spot up for grabs which players such as Dembele, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis will be fighting for.

