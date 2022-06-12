Frenkie de Jong Gives His Verdict on Lewandowski to Barcelona Rumors

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has opened up on the possibility of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski joining the Catalan giants during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder was asked about the 33-year-old after featuring for the Netherlands in a 2-2 draw against Poland in the Nations League on Saturday, June 11. De Jong made it clear he would love to play with the attacker, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Frenkie de Jong answers on his conversation with Robert Lewandowski: "He's an amazing player, one of the best in the world. It's up to him [on his future to Barça]". 🔴 #FCB "Of course I would like to have Lewandowski in my team", he added.@TheEuropeanLad — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022

However, it’s not clear yet if either player will be at Barcelona next season. De Jong is facing an uncertain future amid speculation Manchester United are keen to bring him to Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Dutchman was also asked if he was set to swap the beaches of Barcelona for the “cold of Manchester” by ESPN, as reported by the Mirror, and answered with a laugh before adding, “No, I can’t, I can’t say anything.”

De Jong has previously played down talk of a move to the Premier League and said his preference is to stay at Barcelona because it is his dream to play for the Catalan giants.

Bayern Adamant On Lewandowski

Lewandowski has already admitted he will not be signing a new contract at Bayern and wants to leave, but sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has suggested once more the club are expecting the striker to see out his current deal, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we are very happy that he is here. I think now things will calm down,” he said. “We know what we have with him and he knows what he has here. We spoke about his public statements and we should all calm down.”

Yet Bayern may be willing to let Lewandowski go if they can bring in a replacement attacker first. Salihamidzic did concede the Bavarian giants are looking for new forwards.

“In general terms we are trying to strengthen our team. We are working on various options in attack,” he added. “The transfer market isn’t easy, it always depends on the financial possibilities of the club. I don’t want to speak about players from other clubs. Of course we can’t trust in just one option to strengthen our attack, we should have various options.”

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has emerged as one option. Bayern “are getting closer” to securing a deal for the Senegal international and expect to agree personal terms soon, according to Romano.

Barcelona Not Budgeting For Exits?

Meanwhile, speculation continues over De Jong’s future with coach Xavi having already admitted the midfielder could be sold because of the Catalans’ ongoing financial issues.

However, Barçelona vice-president for finance Eduard Romeu has hinted that the club have not budgeted for exits which means any departures will be for footballing reasons, according to ESPN’s Sam Marsden.

He explained, “We have not budgeted a single euro for player sales, any exits would be technical (decisions).”

Yet Romeu’s words are in stark contrast to Xavi’s comments, while president Joan Laporta told Catalunya Radio that if the club’s financial plans worked out then, “there won’t be sales for financial reasons.”

