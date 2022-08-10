‘If a Coach Doesn’t Like You, It’s Hard:’ Barcelona Youngster Talks Exit

La Masia graduate Oscar Mingueza has spoken out about his departure from Barcelona after sealing a move to La Liga side Celta Vigo after 15 years with the Catalan giants.

Coach Xavi informed Mingueza that he was not part of his plans back in May and the defender duly sought a new club. The 23-year-old told Cadena SER it was an easy decision to make as soon as he realized he was not in the coach’s future plans, as reported by 90 min.

Mingueza broke into the first-team under previous boss Ronald Koeman but struggled for appearances following the Dutchman’s departure. The defender only featured 10 times in 2022 but says he did all he could whenever he was called upon.

“At Barcelona you have to act like a veteran, even if you’re young. You have to go out and win and play well, having the ball. It was the maximum, the top. It was no excuse,” he explained. “The fans are demanding, I don’t know if in the end they treated me excessively, but it doesn’t matter anymore. I had a good season with [Ronald] Koeman and gave everything the two years I was in the first team.”

Barcelona have since confirmed Mingueza’s move to Celta on a free transfer. However, the Catalans have retained “the right to repurchase the player in the future and 50% of any future sale.”

Who Will Be Next To Leave Barcelona?

Mingueza is the latest La Masia graduate to leave Barcelona but will not be the last. Midfielder Nico Gonzalez is close to joining La Liga side Valencia on loan in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 20-year-old has been given permission to miss training and head to Valencia to complete his move, as reported by Victor Navarro.

‼️Nico se marcha de la Ciudad Deportiva del Barça ❌No entrena a las órdenes de Xavi ➡️Salida inminente en forma de cesión al Valencia 📻@partidazocope @tjcope #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/XzoVXxgYKf — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) August 10, 2022

Nico appears keen to leave as he knows he will struggle for game time in the new campaign due to the vast array of midfield options at Xavi’s disposal. Barca have added Franck Kessie during the summer transfer window and also have Miralem Pjanic back from a loan spell with Besiktas.

The duo join captain Sergio Busquets, Pedri, and Gavi in the first-team squad. Frenkie de Jong is also available, although the Dutchman’s future remains uncertain amid continued speculation about his future.

De Jong Agent in Barcelona For Talks

De Jong’s agent, Ali Dursun, is in Barcelona for “crunch talks” about the midfielder’s future, as reported by ESPN. The Catalan giants “have told De Jong that if he wants to stay he must reduce his salary.”

The Dutchman remains happy at Barcelona but has attracted interest from Premier League side Chelsea. The Blues are “close” to reaching an agreement with Barca over a fee for the midfielder but must wait to see if he accepts a move to west London, as reported by The Times.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are under pressure to raise more income in order to register their new signings. The club have so far raised over €600m by selling off assets but need more income, or pay-cuts, to register all their new players.

