‘I’m More Explosive’ – Barcelona Defender Sends Xavi Message

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has sent out a strong message to manager Xavi as he battles with Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso for the left-back slot in the starting XI.

Balde was back in the team for Barca’s 1-0 win over Villarreal last time out, despite Alba scoring and assisting in the victory over Sevilla in Barca’s previous fixture. The teenager told La Liga TV that he feels he has something the other defenders can’t offer.

“Xavi is trusting me. Jordi is playing well. I’m another one. I’m playing well. He’s playing well too. I want to keep doing the same on the pitch,” he said. “I think I am a more explosive type of player on one-on-one types of situation. Jordi is maybe better at passing and crossing so those are the capabilities we have.”

Balde has now made 19 appearances in La Liga this season, 16 of which have been as a starter. The 19-year-old lacks the experience of Alba and Alonso but appears to be Xavi’s preferred option at left-back so far during the 2022-23 campaign.

Xavi has already hurled praise at Balde this season. The manager has previously admitted that Balde needs to improve defensively but went on to describe him as a “joy” after the win Real Betis.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Balde Set For New Contract

Balde’s impressive performances are set to see him rewarded with a new contract at the Camp Nou that should secure his long-term future at the club. President Joan Laporta told a press conference that the new deal is almost completed.

“We are working on renewing his contract. We can’t say everything is decided, but we’re working on it and I’d say it’s practically settled,” he told reporters. “Balde is very interested in staying and we want him to. We are hoping to register him but there’s the fair play matter.”

Balde will sign a deal that runs until 2027 and contain a buyout clause set at 500 million euros, as reported by Sport. The defender has been at the club since he was a child and has said recently he wants to stay

“The club and my representative have been met, yes. I am clear that my future is here at Barça,” he told La Vanguardia. “My intention is to stay for many years. I came to this house when I was only 7 or 8 years old and now I’m 19, that’s a long time and I hope it will be many more.”

Alba Vows To Help Balde

Alba has vowed to help Balde despite seeing the teenager take his spot in the team this season. The Spain international told Marca that he’s more than willing to offer his full sport to the teenager.

“In the case of Balde, who plays in my position, I try to give him the best advice so that he continues to grow and learn,” he said.

Alba has still proved to be useful for Barcelona this season. The 33-year-old 3 assists and 1 goal from 15 league outings for Xavi’s side. However, the veteran may have to start getting used to life on the bench with Balde becoming a regular fixture under Xavi.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Send Out Strong Ansu Fati Warning