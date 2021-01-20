Barcelona Duo Pjanic & Trincao Offered Hope By Koeman

Ronald Koeman has offered summer signings Francisco Trincao and Miralem Pjanic hope they can still force their way into his first-team at Barcelona.

The two players have both struggled for game time so far in 2020-21. Trincao joined from Braga in a deal worth €31 million and arrived amid high expectations after shining for the Portuguese side.

Barca ‘Counting’ On Trincao for the Future

The youngster has featured regularly as a substitute but is yet to make a single start in La Liga. However, Koeman told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday that the youngster retains his full backing.

Francisco came from Braga, He’s young, just 20, and to make a step to a club like Barca is a huge step for any player from outside. We don’t have to rush these things. He’s working hard, trying to get minutes, I think he’s on the right path. He hasn’t played a lot recently but there’s a lot of competition. He’s a player we are counting on for the future of this club.

Trincao is expected to start Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Cornella as Koeman is expected to rotate his team against third-tier opposition.

Pjanic Will Get Chances

Pjanic is also expected to be in the starting XI for the game. The midfielder arrived from Juventus in the summer but is yet to become a regular at the Camp Nou. Pjanic has spoken out about his frustration at his lack of game time and Koeman says he will get more chances.

He hasn’t played a lot recently, we’ve played a bit of a different system. Due to the games and performances we’ve decided on Busquets, De Jong and Pedri. I know he has to work hard to change the situation. Like any player who hasn’t played much recently he will get minutes to show what we can do. There’s always competition in big clubs like ours.

The former Juventus man’s last Barcelona start came in the team’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Eibar in La Liga at the end of December.

Time for Collado to Shine

Koeman also took time out to speak about Barcelona B captain Alex Collado. The 21-year-old trained with the first team on Wednesday ahead of the match and could be included in the squad.

He’s a player for the future. He’s a forward who can play on the wing, he has the skills to move up to the first team. He’s had to deal with a few injuries. He’s played several games in a row now and is improving. He’s been training, we’ll see if he’s in the squad list. We always look to the B team to see if players for the future can move up and have a chance.

Thursday’s game offers Barca the chance to return to winning ways after Sunday’s demoralizing Spanish Super Cup defeat to Athletic, and Collado already knows all about beating Cornella. The youngster scored the winner when Barca B beat their local rivals in the Segunda Division B in December.

