Barcelona Forward Plays Down Injury Fears: ‘Everything Is Fine’

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has played down injury fears after returning to the club from international duty with the Netherlands national team.

The attacker was released from the Dutch squad after being forced off in his team’s Nations League clash against Poland with a hamstring injury. Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said after the game the injury did not “look good.”

Yet Memphis has appeared in far more positive mood after landing back in Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport. The Dutchman was met by reporters at the airport and when quizzed about his injury answered, “everything is fine.”

Memphis will certainly be hoping his injury does not force him back onto the sidelines after admitting he has become frustrated by his lack of regular game at time at Barcelona this season.

The 28-year-old has only made three appearances for Barcelona this season but did score last time out in a 3-0 win over Elche in La Liga.

Real Mallorca Up Next For Barcelona

Barcelona will return to action after the international break on Saturday, October 1 with a trip to Real Mallorca in La Liga. Xavi may have to cope without several players for the match after seeing his team badly affected by injuries over the international break.

Frenkie de Jong has also been released by the Dutch team after picking up a knock, while Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo are both injured and look set for some time on the sidelines.

The Catalans have already issued a statement confirming the situation regarding both players ahead of the match against Real Mallorca.

“Tests on Saturday morning have confirmed that Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring. As a result he is unavailable for selection until he recovers,” read a club statement. “Test were also conducted on Ronald Araujo and he has an avulsion fracture of the adductor longus tendon in his right thigh. He too is going to be out of action until the injury heals.”

Araujo To Under Surgery

Araujo’s injury may require surgery which would rule the Uruguay international out of the 2022 World Cup. The defender has met with the club to discuss his treatment options and an announcement is expected imminently, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

The Barcelona center-back could opt for conservative treatment that will likely keep him out for seven weeks or decide to go under the knife. It’s expected a surgical approach would see Araujo sidelined for two or three months.

Araujo has been advised by his club to have an operation but Uruguay are said to be pressuring the center-back not to have surgery as it will rule him out of the World Cup.

The defender therefore faces a tricky decision which will affect both his club and his country. Araujo has become a key player for Barcelona and will be missed, although Xavi does have plenty of options at center-back with Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Gerard Pique in the squad.

