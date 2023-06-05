Barcelona Forward Needs ‘Near-Miracle’ To Stay at Club: Report

A nsu Fati’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of speculation throughout the 2022-23 campaign due to the youngster’s lack of starts at the Camp Nou under Xavi.

Barcelona also need to make sales in the summer transfer window, for financial reasons, and Fati has been warned to prepare for an exit by The Athletic’s Pol Ballus.

“Fati should prepare for the worst,” wrote Ballus. “As much as the 20-year-old has insisted he wants to stay at Barca, it would take a near-miracle for him to be playing at Montjuic next season, where the club will temporarily play while works take place on the Camp Nou.”

Xavi has become increasingly non-committal when asked about Fati’s future as the season has progressed. The coach has even pointed out how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sold against his wishes, because of the club’s financial situation, when asked about Fati.

Xavi Talks Ansu Fati’s Future

Fati ended the season on something of a high. The youngster scored in Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo in the team’s final game of the campaign. His goal means Fati has now scored 10 times in all competitions this season.

Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more for Barcelona in the current campaign, and Fati’s total comes during a season when he’s spent most of his time on the bench and only started 14 times for Xavi’s side.

Xavi praised Fati’s contribution after the win over Celta but then went on to explain that does not mean he is destined to stay at the Camp Nou, as reported by Ballus.

“I think his season has been good,” he explained. “He’s scored, assisted and been important in some moments. Why is he not unsellable? Well, this week we’ll know more about what we have to do.”

Lionel Messi To Replace Ansu Fati?

Fati’s future could also be impacted by the potential return of Lionel Messi. The World Cup winner’s father has admitted that the Argentina international does want to return to the Camp Nou this summer, as reported by ESPN.

“Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barcelona. I would like it too. We will see,” he told reporters after a meeting with club president Joan Laporta.

Messi’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain has already been confirmed, with the forward playing his last game for the club in a 3-2 Ligue 1 defeat to Clermont Foot.

Yet Barcelona still need to make sales in order to make room for Messi which is likely to be bad news for Fati. The forward remains one of the club’s most marketable assets given he is still only 20 years old and came through the club’s academy.

Both Xavi and Laporta have previously said the club want Fati to stay, but the club’s financial position means sacrifices may have to be made and some difficult decisions will need to be taken during the summer transfer window.

