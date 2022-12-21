Barcelona Growing ‘Impatient’ With €60M Signing: Report

Barcelona splashed out heavily on transfers last summer, signing Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha in a bid to challenge for the league title.

Lewandowski has been a huge hit and tops the goalscoring charts in Spain, while Kounde has proven himself to be a key player in defence. The World Cup finalist has also shown his versatility, playing at right-back and center-back.

However, it’s been a different story entirely for Brazilian forward Raphinha who cost the Catalans an eye-watering €60 million. The 26-year-old has only managed two La Liga goals and two assists in 13 outings in the Spanish top flight so far in 2022-23.

Barcelona are growing “impatient” with Raphinha due to his inconsistency but are hoping he can improve in the second half of the season, according to Lluis Miguelsanz at Diario Sport.

The club expected it would take Raphinha time to adapt to life in a new league and a new country but they are “concerned” by his form. The Catalans will assess Raphinha’s situation at the end of the season and are aware there is healthy interest in the Brazilian back in the Premier League where he starred for Leeds United.

Why Has Raphinha Struggled?

Raphinha has admitted he has found it difficult to adapt to life at Barcelona. The forward has also made it clear that he wants to play on the right side of the attack, rather than the left, and has spoken to Xavi about the situation.

The problem that Raphinha has is that Ousmane Dembele also prefers to play on the right side and has been in fine form this campaign. The Frenchman has seven assists and five goals in 2022-23 and made it to the final of the World Cup with Les Bleus.

Xavi also has a wealth of other options in attack. Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Memphis Depay are also available to play in the front three, along with central striker Robert Lewandowski, making competition for places fierce.

Raphinha Returns After World Cup

Raphinha will be hoping he can make an impact at Barcelona in the second half of the season after returning to the club following the World Cup. The attacker has been back in training ahead of Barcelona’s next game against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve.

The Brazilian should get the chance to impress in the starting XI. Barcelona will be without Robert Lewandowski for their next three La Liga games after the striker was hit with a three-match suspension.

It’s also unclear when Dembele will return to action for Barcelona. The winger played in the World Cup final and will be handed some time off to recover before being asked to report back for training.

The absence of the duo means Xavi will have plenty to think about regarding his front three for the visit of Espanyol. Ansu Fati is likely to take Lewandowski’s place but the other two spots look to be up for grabs.

