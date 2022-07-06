Barcelona’s Franck Kessie Reveals Why His Nickname Is ‘The President’

Franck Kessie has been officially unveiled as a Barcelona player after arriving at the Camp Nou on a free transfer from Serie A champions AC Milan. The Ivorian has signed a four-year contract at the Camp Nou with a €500 million buyout clause.

The midfielder spoke at a press conference after being unveiled by the Catalans and revealed why he was famously known as ‘The President’ during his time at AC Milan.

“They called me that at Milan because one time I arrived in my car at the training facility and I parked where the president parked,” he explained. “The security guard came over and told me to park it somewhere else. So, after that time they starting calling me the new president!”

Kessie spent five years at Milan, playing a key role in helping the Rossoneri win the league title last season, before making the switch to Barcelona once his contract with the Italian side expired.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kessie Reveals Ibrahimovic Advice

Barcelona’s newest signing also revealed that he had spoken with former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahamovic about moving to the Camp Nou and had been given some advice by the Swede.

“I’ve spoken with Ibrahimovic, he’s given me some advice. He said this was a really nice, beautiful city, and a great team,” he said. “He said to work hard, do exactly what you are doing here at AC Milan, give everything and try to go as far as possible at the club.”

Kessie will now compete with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez for a place in the starting XI and admits he is happy to play anywhere for his new coach.

“I’m at the coach’s disposal. I will try to work in the position the coach sees fit,” he said. “I can play maybe a bit more on the right or the left, but it’s down to the coach. I will collaborate with the coach on his idea for our style.”



Xavi Call Crucial For Kessie

Kessie also spoke about how he had also spoken to Xavi before agreeing to move to Barcelona and made it clear a phone call from the coach had been important in his decision to come to the Camp Nou.

“When a coach with the kind of name that Xavi has calls you up you can be happy. That means that your work has been recognized and it’s good. I spoke with him,” he added. “There aren’t many players who can say they are coming to Barcelona to be part of the best team in the worId. I spoke with Xavi and Xavi spoke about how important I was going to be to the club. I thought about it and I made the decision to come.”

Kessie wil bring a different profile to Barcelona’s midfield and has already admitted his idol was former Blaugrana star Yaya Toure. If the midfielder can have a similar impact on the club as Toure did then he will prove to be an excellent addition to the squad.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Chief Drops Frenkie de Jong Transfer Bombshell