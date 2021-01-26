Koeman Names Strong Barcelona Squad For Copa del Rey Clash

Ronald Koeman has named a strong squad for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey last 16 tie against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Captain Lionel Messi returns after serving a two-match suspension and could feature for the first time since his red card in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club.

Youngsters Konrad de la Fuente and Alex Collado, who made the squad for the game against Cornella in the last round, drop out of the list but 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba does make the cut.

Koeman Talks Ilaix

Moriba was a surprise starter in the win over Cornella last week, making his debut for the club, and will be hoping for more minutes with the first team. Koeman discussed the youngster’s prospects in his pre-match press conference.

Regarding the players who may have a future here, it’s good sometimes for them to play and train with the first team and see their level, see if they can compete. Ilaix is one of those players who, despite his youth, it’s important that he gets a feel for things. It helps him to put him in the squad, it becomes a norm for him, shows he’s been doing good work. He still has a long way to go but he’s a player who has a future here.

It would be something of a surprise if Moriba did start the match again on Wednesday with Koeman adding he would play a “strong team” against Rayo. Koeman will be hoping his time can get the job done in normal time after seeing his team forced into extra-time on three occasions already this month.

Messi could be back in the starting line-up after missing games against Cornella and Elche, although Koeman refused to say whether the captain would play in the match against the Segunda Division side.

Koeman Offers Injury Update

Koeman did also offer an update on Sergi Roberto’s fitness. The versatile star has been out with a thigh injury since November’s La Liga defeat to Atletico Madrid but could return against Athletic.

He needs a few more training sessions. He’s trained with the group twice and they are very short sessions because of our match schedule. We have a more physical training session on Friday, for players who don’t play tomorrow, from which we can draw conclusions. If he gets through that without issues there’s a big chance he could be ready for the game on Sunday.

Roberto’s return comes at a good time with right-back Sergino Dest continuing to struggle with injury and having been ruled out of Wednesday’s match with a thigh problem.

Oscar Mingueza has filled in at right-back while Dest and Roberto have been on the sidelines and looks set to continue against Rayo Vallecano. The 21-year-old usually plays at center-back but has proved to be a useful option in the middle and on the right as Barca have struggled with defensive injuries this season.

