Barcelona Legend Reveals Why He Had To Wear No. 10 Shirt

Barcelona legend Romario has revealed he wanted to wear the No. 11 shirt when he arrived at the Camp Nou but was told in no uncertain terms by Johan Cruyff why he had to take the 10.

Romario told The Players’ Tribune that the legendary Dutchman’s explanation meant he wanted to wear the No. 10 shirt for the rest of his career.

“Cruyff became one of my greatest friends in football. He was my best coach, no doubt. When I came to Barça, I wanted the 11, my favourite shirt. Cruyff gave me the 10. I said, ‘Mister, this is a great honour, but I prefer 1.’ Everyone wants the 10, right?” he said. “For once I was being humble! But Cruyff said no. I was like, ‘F***, man, I’m giving away the 10 here!! Why not?’ He said, ‘Because on my team the best always plays with the 10.’ Damn, brother. What can you say to that? I was gonna keep the 10 forever.”

Romario was only at Barcelona for 16 months but did enough in that time to etch his name into the rich history of the club. The Brazilian scored 30 goals in 33 league games in his first season to help the club win the league title.

The forward was part of Cruyff’s legendary ‘Dream Team’ and also went on to lift the World Cup with Brazil. Romario was also named Player of the Tournament in the USA in 1994. However, things turned sour at Barcelona after that and he was sold to Fluminense in 1995 after the club tired of his indiscipline.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona and the No.10 Shirt

Romario is just one of a host of incredible players to wear the famous No. 10 shirt at the Camp Nou. Fellow Brazilians Rivaldo and Ronaldinho also took the iconic jersey during their spells at the Camp Nou.

Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme also wore the 10 at Barcelona as well as compatriot Lionel Messi. The shirt has become synonymous with the former captain and there’s speculation he could yet wear it again before he hangs up his boots.

President Joan Laporta has reportedly already told Messi the club “messed up” by allowing him to leave in 2021 and is trying to bring the Argentine back once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer.

Ansu Fati Takes Over From Messi

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati currently wears the 10 at Barcelona after inheriting the shirt from Messi. The youngster has revealed that he was offered the chance to wear the famous jersey by the club’s captains, as reported by ESPN.

“For me it’s not a pressure. No one is going to be like Leo, no one is going to be like Puyol or Xavi. No one is going to equal what Leo has done. I’m going to follow my own journey. I still haven’t done anything. I hope I can have a career like they have had,” he said. “Any player could have worn the No. 10. I’m grateful that the captains offered me the number and luckily, I got it. It’s an extra motivation for me. I don’t look at the number but focus on what I can do on the pitch to help the team.”

Much is expected of Fati at Barcelona. The teenager has already broken a host of records at the club, including becoming the club’s youngest goalscorer in LaLiga and in the Champions League, but has seen his career interrupted by injury in recent seasons.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record