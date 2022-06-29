Memphis Depay Sends Cryptic Message About His Barcelona Future

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has sent out a cryptic message to supporters amid speculation the Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers for the Dutchman in the summer transfer window.

Reports in Spain have claimed Barcelona will sell if offers over €20 million arrive for the Netherlands international who joined the club in summer 2021 on a free transfer after his contract with Lyon expired.

Memphis has now posted a message on social media which could be interpreted as a hint that he feels he’s being forced out of the Camp Nou.

I see how certain tactics been played around me as a football player.

It’s all good, God like this about me.. that’s why im favored.

My whole life i wasn’t good enough, didn’t apply to the standard looks and didn’t have the right behavior

That’s what happens when you live freely — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) June 29, 2022

The Dutch forward followed it up with a more defiant post on Twitter and is clearly looking forward to the start of the new 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

This season is about to be scary watch 💪🏽 — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) June 29, 2022

Memphis finished his debut campaign at Barcelona as the team’s joint top scorer, along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 13 goals despite missing chunks of the season through injury.

The forward only has one year now remaining on his contract at Barca which means if he does not leave this summer the club are likely to try and extend his deal to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

Raphinha Deal Back On?

The Dutchman’s future at Barcelona may depend on which players the club bring in during the summer transfer window. The Catalans are continuing to be linked with moves for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

It had appeared that Barca were set to miss out on the Leeds United winger after Premier League side Chelsea agreed a £55 million fee with the Whites for the Brazilian, as reported by The Telegraph.

However, reporter Gerard Romero has claimed Barca are still in contention to land Raphinha. Romero reported Barca are still “very alive” in the race to sign the forward even though Chelsea have an agreement with Leeds.

Former Barcelona midfielder Deco is Raphinha’s agent and was spotted at the club on Wednesday, June 16 along with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany.

Raphinha has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Barca and would prefer to move to the Camp Nou, but it remains to be seen if the Catalans will be able to meet Leeds’ lofty asking price.

Barca Set For Income Boost

Barcelona are set for an imminent income boost which may boost their chances of making signings this summer. The club have agreed to sell 10% of future television rights to investment group Sixth Street for €200m, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

An official announcement is expected imminently and certainly before the end of the month as it needs to be completed in time to make the club’s financial accounts for the 2021-22 season.

Barca will then turn their attentions to the sale of another asset. The Catalans are hoping to sell off 49% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising which is estimated to bring in income of €600m.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has already confirmed in an interview with Cope that if the two deals can go through then Barcelona will be in a position to make big-name signings this summer to strengthen the first-team squad.

