‘He Called Me’ – Barcelona Star Says Guardiola Wanted Him at Man City

French defender Jules Kounde was one of a host of players to join Barcelona during the summer transfer window as part of a major summer spending spree by the Catalan giants.

The 23-year-old is one of the most highly-rated center-backs in Europe and has told El Pais that he previously received an approach from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, as reported by Sport.

“He called me. He told me he loved me and that he believed I would fit in with the way he played,” he said. Kounde also revealed he spoke with both Guardiola and Xavi before swapping Sevilla for Barcelona in July.

“I talked a lot about football with both of them,” he added. “I realized that they had both seen me play and knew my abilities perfectly. They weren’t just talking: they were very precise conversations.”

Premier League side Chelsea were also keen on Kounde but missed out he opted to stay in La Liga. The center-back joined the Catalan giants for a reported fee of €55 million and he has already made an impact at the Camp Nou.

Kounde has three assists in three games for Xavi’s side and has already demonstrated his versatility by playing at right-back and in central defense for his new club.

Kounde Talks Barcelona Role

The summer signing has sent a strong message to Xavi about his role at the club and made it clear he wants to be playing the heart of the defense rather than at full-back.

“It’s my favorite position and the one I like to play in. Xavi knows it,” he explained. “I am never going to refuse to play, but in my formative stage I have always been central and I consider that it is the position in which I have many more concepts.”

Xavi has since brought in Hector Bellerin at right-back on a free transfer after allowing Sergino Dest to move to AC Milan on loan. The former Arsenal man looks set to compete with Sergi Roberto for the right-back slot, allowing Kounde to return to central defense.

Bayern Up Next For Barcelona

Barcelona’s defense has been in good form in the early weeks of the season, conceding only two goals so far. However, the backline faces a serious test next time out against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Kounde is looking forward to the clash between the two European heavyweights and thinks the visitors have plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of the match on Tuesday, September 13.

“We have made several signings and the fans have been excited,” he said. “We know that they are a very strong team in all lines. A champion. But I’m sure we’ll compete very well. We have everything we need to win both games. We trust ourselves.”

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Viktoria Plzen at the Camp Nou, while Bayern began their campaign by beating Serie A side Inter 2-0 at the San Siro.

