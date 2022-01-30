PSG Offer Striker in Deal For Barcelona’s Dembele: Report

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a “real option” for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele ahead of the final hours of the transfer window which closes on Monday, January 31.

Barcelona have asked for a transfer fee of €20 million for the 24-year-old but could be willing to accept players as part of a deal too, as reported by journalist Gerard Romero. PSG attacker Mauro Icardi’s name is “on the table” as talks continue.

PSG sporting director Leonardo “has taken matters into his own hands to carry out the discussions” with Dembele and has reached a “verbal agreement” with the forward, as reported by Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna.

The report adds that “barring an incredible turnaround” Dembele’s future will be in Paris. If the move does not occur in the winter it will take place at the end of the season. Leonardo has previously been spotted calling Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko in a wild photo that went viral on social media.

Barcelona have already told Dembele to leave the club. Director Mateu Alemany has said that Dembele and his agent “have been informed that he must leave immediately” after failing to agree a contract extension.

Can Barcelona Agree Deal With PSG ?

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can agree a deal with PSG, particularly as the two clubs hardly enjoy the best relationship in the world after many high-profile transfer dealings.

Barca failed in their attempts to land midfielder Marco Verratti from PSG and then saw Neymar make the shock move to the French capital in 2017 after his €222 million release clause was activated.

Captain Lionel Messi followed Neymar to PSG last summer after Barca president Joan Laporta had hit out at the French club for their public pursuit of the Argentina international, as reported by Sport.

“I don’t like it nor does it seem right,” he said. “They could have kept quiet because it’s a way of destabilising a team and a club. We’re not in that game. If PSG want to be an elite club and be a reference, they shouldn’t make these type of comments.”

Yet Barca will surely be willing to do business after making it clear Dembele is no longer in their plans. The French forward has been left out of the team’s last two matchdays squads, while winger Adama Traore has arrived on loan for the rest of the season and seems set to take his place.

Xavi Offers Dembele Hope?

Yet with time rapidly running out in the transfer window there’s still a chance Dembele may end up staying at Barcelona for the rest of the campaign. If he does he could even end up playing for the club again despite reports he will spend the rest of the season in the stands.

Coach Xavi has already said publicly he’s not in favor of the idea and if he does stay he will try to find a way forwards, as reported by Diario AS. Xavi feels it would be “counter-productive” to have Dembele train with the team but not play any matches.

The Barcelona boss also feels that “seeing a teammate training every day and then systematically staying out of the squad” would affect the rest of players in the dressing room.

