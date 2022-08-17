Barcelona ‘Putting Huge Pressure’ on Youngster to Leave: Report

Barcelona have been busy overhauling their first-team squad in the summer and there could still be more arrivals and departures before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

One player whose future remains in some doubt is Sergino Dest. The USMNT star seems to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou and was left out of Xavi’s matchday squad entirely for Barcelona’s first game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona are now “putting huge pressure on Dest to leave,” according to reporter Achraf Ben Ayad. The Catalans don’t have too many other right-back options, particularly after waving goodbye to Dani Alves, but are keen to bring in another full-back.

Villarreal’s Juan Foyth appears to be at the top of Barcelona’s list, and his agent has met with sporting director Mateu Alemany. However, Barcelona have been told they must splash out €42 million to land the 24-year-old.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Villarreal Boss Talks Juan Foyth Rumors

The Villarreal boss Unai Emery has responded to rumors about a possible Barcelona move for Foyth at a press conference and said the defender is happy at the club but admitted “unwanted exits” are possible.

“When rumors come out, we try to find out how the player is. Foyth is very happy with us and very grateful to the club. Very grateful for everything that he is living here. He gives me a lot of peace of mind,” he said. “What can affect us is that there may be unwanted exit movements. What harms the most is something unforeseen, such as a significant clause payment or the player considers an offer very attractive.”

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to match Villarreal’s asking price for Foyth due to the club’s ongoing financial issues. However, the Catalans could try to use Alejandro Balde in any potential deal in a bid to drive the price down, according to reporter Miguel Rico.

Dest Sends Motivational Message

All eyes will be on Xavi’s squad list for Barcelona’s next match against Real Sociedad on Sunday, August 21 to see if Dest makes the cut. The Barcelona boss started center-back Ronald Araujo against Rayo and brought on Sergi Roberto in the second half.

Dest has sent a motivational message on social media ahead of the match and seems to be determined to work hard in a bid to try and force his way back into the reckoning at the Camp Nou.

Sergino Dest on Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/6EO8Hjbw6m — USMNT Otaku 🇺🇸 (@USMNTOtaku) August 16, 2022

The USMNT defender does appear to have drawn interest ahead of the final weeks of the transfer window. Premier League side Manchester United are in negotiations regarding a possible move to Old Trafford, as reported by Diario Sport.

Barcelona want around €20 million for the 21-year-old, a fee that would be reinvested back into the squad and allow the Catalan giants to bring in a new left-back and right back.

READ NEXT: ‘I Want Him on My Team:’ Xavi Sends Strong Message to Barcelona