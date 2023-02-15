‘He’s a Bit Down’ – Raphinha Opens Up On Barcelona Teammate

Barcelona forward Raphinha has admitted that team-mate Ansu Fati is a bit down as he struggles for game time at the club this season which has fuelled speculation about his future.

Raphinha was asked about Fati at a pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Europa League play-off tie with Manchester United and offered up the following response, as reported by AS.

“It is normal that he is a bit down because he is not playing, but he has a very high quality,” he said. “When you’re not playing, it’s normal for you to be a little lower. But we are trying to get him higher so that he has more confidence.”

Fati is said to be worried about his role at Barcelona under Xavi after making just seven La Liga starts this season. However, the Barcelona boss has insisted the youngster is not for sale.

Raphinha Coming Good At Barcelona?

Raphinha may well know just how Fati is feeling as he’s had a mixed start to the season. The Brazilian has only scored four league goals since joining the club in the summer and has endured a spell out of the team.

The summer signing has admitted he’s found it hard to adjust to life at Barcelona and that he’s told Xavi he’s not enjoying playing on the left. Injury to Ousmane Dembele has allowed Raphinha back into the team and he’s enjoying life at present.

“I played in some games, not in others… It’s my first season and there is a normal adaptation period that all new players need,” he said. I am in the best moment since I arrived but still adapting. I want to thank my colleagues and my technical staff.”

Raphinha has two goals and two assists in his last five matches in all competitions for Barcelona and will be hoping to start next time out against Manchester United, a team he scored against last season in the Premier League with Leeds.

Xavi Helped Boost Raphinha

The Brazil international has also revealed that Xavi has helped him rediscover something close to his best form recently. Raphinha says the coach’s backing and conversations with the former midfielder have helped boost confidence.

“Private chats are important with everyone. It is important to know that they trust you. I’m at a new club and when they transmit confidence to me it’s better,” he said.

Barcelona head into the match against Manchester United on a strong run of form that has taken the team 11 points clear at the top of the table in Spain. Victory against the Red Devils, over two legs, will book the team a place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

