Barcelona Star ‘Shocked’ By Club’s Transfer Decision: Report

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues to be linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer with Premier League side Manchester United keen to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

De Jong has been a regular and important player for Barcelona team since signing from Ajax in 2019 and has been left “shocked” by the club’s willingness to offload him, as reported by Sport Witness.

The 25-year-old “doesn’t feels he’s one of the club’s biggest problems” and was “taken aback” when he first discovered that Barcelona were willing to put him up for sale this summer.

De Jong has said he does not want to leave Barcelona but has been “comforted by the knowledge” that Manchester United “want him to lead their new project under Erik ten Hag.”

Barcelona and Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing an €80 million fee for the Netherlands international but the Red Devils would still need to agree personal terms with De Jong.

The report adds that De Jong currently earns ” €11m per year” after tax and would expect a pay rise if he is to move to Old Trafford. Both clubs are hoping a deal can be completed before the end of the month.

Will De Jong Leave Barcelona?

Barcelona’s decision to leave De Jong stems in part from the club’s ongoing financial issues and the wealth of options available to Xavi already. The Barcelona boss has Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Riqui Puig, and Nico Gonzalez in his first-team squad and will add Franck Kessie in the summer on a free transfer.

De Jong has repeatedly made it clear he wants to stay which means it’s not guaranteed he will go. The midfielder’s stance has not changed despite the ongoing speculation about a move, as reported by Cadena SER.

Manchester United have made De Jong their top summer target but are “still prepared to walk away if they don’t get a reasonable deal,” according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has told Sky Sports why he thinks De Jong could be empted to swap Barcelona for Manchester United, as shown by Football Daily.

“Frenkie de Jong has some great stats when you look at the passing, the way he’s been playing, and he’s not even been playing in his best position at Barcelona because that’s where Busquets is playing,” he explained. “That’s one of the key reasons he thinks he might have a better role under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.”

Big Week For Barcelona?

De Jong’s future may become more clear after the end of what could be a pivotal week for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are hoping to agree a deal for the sale of future television rights which could bring in a much-needed income boost.

Barcelona expect to sell 10% of future rights to investment firm Sixth Street for a fee of €205 million, as reported by journalist David Bernabeu Reverter. The deal could allow Barcelona to register new signings Andreas Christensen and Kessi as well as confirm teenage midfielder Gavi’s new contract extension at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona could then turn their attention to deals involving De Jong and Robert Lewandowski ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, particularly with first-team players due back for pre-season training on July 4.

