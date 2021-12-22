Barcelona Discussing Sergino Dest Swap Deal: Report

Sergino Dest’s future at Barcelona has come under scrutiny following the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as head coach, with the USMNT star struggling for game time currently at the Camp Nou.

Injuries have been an issue for the right-back, but there’s also been speculation he has failed to convince Xavi of his qualities. Barca need to sell this winter if they want to strengthen the squad and a winter exit has been rumored.

Barcelona are currently in talks with Ajax over a possible swap deal that would see Dest head back to the Eredivisie side and Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui move to the Camp Nou in his place, according to Juan Jimenez at Diario AS.

Mazraoui is out of contract at the end of the season and has already been linked with a summer move to Barca on a free transfer. Journalist Gerard Romero has reported “his priority” is to play for the Catalan giants next season.

Ajax had been hoping to keep hold of Mazraoui for the rest of the campaign but could potentially be tempted if Dest was part of the deal. A possible stumbling block may be the details with Barca keen to recoup some of the €21 million they spent on Dest back in October 2020.

Barcelona ‘Open To Offers’ For Dest

Dest is just “one of the players Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for in January” in order for them to raise funds to bring in players and strengthen the squad elsewhere, as reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

The club’s priority is to strengthen the attack and they must sell first. Barca have struggled to find buyers for unwanted players such as Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho which means the Catalan giants “are now open to offers for players they previously wanted to keep.”

Dest “fits that category” which means his future is uncertain going into the January transfer window, particularly amid speculation that Barcelona are set to spend heavily to bring in Ferran Torres, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern Munich, who wanted Dest before he signed for Barcelona, and Premier League side Arsenal are both keeping tabs on the 21-year-old’s situation at the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca.

Mazraoui Agent Talks Future

Meanwhile, Mazraoui is represented by super agent Mino Raiola, who also looks after the interests of Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba. Raiola offered an update on the Ajax’s star’s future to NOS and suggested he would not be extending his contract with the Dutch side.

Right-back has a been a problem position for Barca ever since Dani Alves left in 2016 with players such as Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto and Dest alL failing to make the spot their own.

Alves has now returned for a second spell at the club and will be eligible to play in 2022. However, the charismatic Brazilian turned 38 in May and is clearly not a long-term solution for the Catalans.

