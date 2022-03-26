Barcelona Target Says He’d ‘Be Delighted’ To Return to Spain

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club want to make at least four signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is one of several players who have been linked with a Camp Nou move during the current campaign and has responded to the transfer rumors in an interview with OK Diario.

“Barcelona? I have a contract and at the moment I’m still at Chelsea,” he explained. “I am happy, although I would always be delighted to return to Spain . That’s what I can say today.”

The 31-year-old left-back began his career at Real Madrid before leaving for Bolton Wanderers in 2020. Alonso then played for Fiorentina in Italy and Sunderland before landing at Chelsea in 2016.

Alonso is contracted to the Blues until 2024 which means the club could be tempted to cash in on the defender at the end of the season to avoid the scenario of losing him for free when his contract expires the following summer.

Xavi Wants Competition For Jordi Alba

Alonso has emerged as a target for Barcelona as coach Xavi wants competition and back-up for 33-year-old Jordi Alba, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The veteran is the only recognized left-back in the first-team squad.

Barca B’s Alejandro Balde has been able to deputize at times but is still only 18 and lacks top-level experience, while right-back Sergino Dest has filled in on the opposite flank when needed.

Yet Alonso is not the only left-back believed to be on Barca’s radar. Former defender Alejandro Grimaldo, Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya and Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico have also been linked with a Barca move.

Tagliafico Still Hoping For Barca Move

Tagliafico has already admitted he is still hopeful of a move to the Camp Nou after missing out on a winter transfer as Ajax would not allow the Argentine to depart in January.

The full-back told TNT Sports that he is hopeful it will be easier for the two clubs to agree a deal at the end of the current campaign.

“There was an interest, the clubs spoke, but they did not agree,” he explained. “It was something complicated for the club at the moment, but I think surely now in June that it will be easier.”

However, Barcelona were only interested in signing Tagliafico on short-term deal, as reported by ESPN. It’s unclear, therefore, if the club will resurrect their interest in the next transfer window or look for other targets.

