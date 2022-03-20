Barcelona Target Admits He’s ‘Inspired By Dani Alves’

Barcelona target Noussair Mazraoui has admitted that he is inspired by the club’s veteran full-back Dani Alves who is back at the Camp Nou for a second stint at the age of 38.

Mazraoui continues to be linked with a summer to the Camp Nou, potentially to take over from Alves, and gave the following the response when asked by NOS which player is an example to him.

“Dani Alves from FC Barcelona. His qualities are indisputable,” he answered immediately. “The way I play, very attacking, is inspired by him.”

The 24-year-old also went on to discuss his future. Mazrouai has already publicly stated he expects to leave Ajax at the end of the season and offered some insight into what he’s looking for in a new club.

“Of course the name of the club is important, but I also look at the plan of action,” he said. “How I see myself at the club and how big the competition is. All of that added together will ultimately be the deciding factor.”

Xavi’s project could well tempt Mazraoui with the coach putting together an exciting young team at the Camp Nou. The presence of Dani Alves, who Xavi has already said he wants to stay for another season, could also be a deciding factor.

Mazraoui Says He’s a ‘Very Attacking Defender’

Mazraoui also spoke about his style of play and made it clear he loves to go forward, an attribute that is likely to go down well at the Camp Nou where full-backs such as Jordi Alba and Alves regularly join the attack.

“Of course I am a very attacking defender, but I certainly also do my defensive duties,” he explained. “If you only pay attention to my defensive play once in a match, you will notice that I do quite a bit of work.”

The defender also made it clear that although he is keen to leave the Eredivisie side, his commitment to the cause should not be questioned in the final months of the season.

He added, “The chance that I will stay here is nil, I am going on an adventure abroad. But I still give everything for Ajax every match.”

Who Will Be Barca’s Right-Back Next Season?

If Barcelona do move for Mazraoui, then Xavi will have decisions to make at right-back next season. The coach currently has Alves and USMNT star Sergino Dest vying for the slot.

Alves has been playing regularly since returning but will turn 39 in May, and there is no guarantee the Catalans will offer a new contract to the veteran despites his impressive form in 2021-22.

Dest’s future is also uncertain and has been for some time. The youngster was linked with a move away in the January transfer window and would consider joining Serie A side Roma in the summer, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport.

The defender’s form has improved in 2022, and has drawn praise from Xavi, but he has since been hit with yet another setback and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

