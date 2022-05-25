‘We Have Received Offers:’ Barcelona Confirm Interest In €80M-Rated Man

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club have received offers for midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid ongoing speculation about the Dutchman’s future at the Camp Nou.

Laporta told L’Esportiu that clubs have been in touch but also claimed the Catalan giants are hoping to keep hold of the 25-year-old Netherlands international.

“Frenkie has great quality; he knows our system and, yes, he is a coveted player in the market and we have received offers, but we think he should continue at Barça,” he said. “Now the market is starting to move and we have players who have offers. They have offers because they are high-quality players and we have to somehow let everything flow a bit and be very attentive to what fair play we have to make depending on what decisions. Right now, everything is open.”

De Jong is a key player for Barcelona but there has been speculation he could be sold for a fee of €80 million to help ease the club’s ongoing financial difficulties. Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with a move for the midfielder.

First-team coach Xavi has regularly praised De Jong and made it clear he wants the Dutchman to stay at the Camp Nou. However, the club legend has also admitted the Catalans’ finances will have a big bearing on Barca’s transfer plans this summer.

Laporta Talks Gavi’s Barca Future

Laporta also opened up on 17-year-old midfielder Gavi’s future at the club. The youngster has enjoyed a stunning breakout season at the Camp Nou, becoming a key player for both club and country.

However, the midfielder’s contract expires in 2023 and he is yet to agree a new deal. Laporta says an offer has been made to Gavi’s agent, Ivan de la Pena, but claimed the representative has not yet accepted Barca’s offer.

“His representative has long had the renewal offer on the table. We have no news that he has accepted it,” he said. “The news we have is that he is comparing and that at some point he will have to say something. We have already stated our position and it is not currently accepted by the player’s agent.”

Laporta: Gavi Has ‘Great Future’ at Barcelona

Laporta also went on to make it clear he is hoping Barca can secure Gavi’s long-term future. The club have already handed out extensions to fellow starlets such as Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo.

“He’s a player we all like; He is 17 years old, has a present and a great future at Barça, and we do not understand why his representative is playing and comparing. I think the club’s proposal, within our salary levels, is more than acceptable,” he added. “In addition, we will not go beyond these levels, because I do not want Barça to continue in the line followed by those who preceded us and who have brought Barça to ruin.”

Laporta’s comments have not gone down well with Gavi’s agent, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. De la Pena is “surprised” by the president’s words as he has been waiting for two weeks for Barca to send him a new proposal.

