Barcelona Will Sign Up Midfielder After Pjanic Exit: Report

Miralem Pjanic has departed Barcelona after being released from his contract at the Camp Nou. The Catalan giants confirmed the news on Wednesday, September 7 and have wished the 32-year-old well.

“FC Barcelona and Miralem Pjanić have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season,” read an official club statement.

Manager Xavi had already confirmed Pjanic was set to let after struggling for game time at the Camp Nou. The midfielder has not managed a single minute in 2022-23 after returning from a loan spell last season in Turkey with Besiktas.

In total the Bosnia and Herzegovina international made just 30 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants since joining the club from Juventus in the summer of 2020.

The departure of the former Juventus man will allow Barcelona to finally sign up teenage midfielder Gavi. A contract extension has been agreed with the 18-year-old for weeks but Barca have not been able to made it official as there has not been enough space on the wage bill, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Pjanic’s exit will free up enough ‘fair play’ space to allow Barca to secure Gavi’s long-term future by handing him a contract extension. Gavi will sign a four-year deal with a release clause set at an eye-watering €1 billion.

Gavi Attracting Interest

Barca will be keen to get Gavi signed up as quickly as possible as clubs are keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation. The teenager’s current deal expires in 2023 which means he will be a free agent next summer.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are two of seven European heavyweights who have reportedly been monitoring Gavi’s contract status. However, the midfielder is not interested in leaving and wants to continue at the Camp Nou.

Gavi broke into the first team last season at the age of 17 and enjoyed a stellar season for club and country. The teenager also became a regular fixture in the Spain team and became La Roja’s youngest ever scorer with a goal against Czech Republic.

Xavi has installed Gavi in his starting XI this season alongside fellow teenager Pedri and captain Sergio Busquets. The trio look to be the manager’s first choice midfield trio, with Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie having to settle for places on the bench in the early weeks of the season.

Pjanic Joins Sharjah FC

Meanwhile, Pjanic has now signed for United Arab Emirates side FC Sharjah. The midfielder moves on a two-year deal with the option for one more season.

النجم " بيانيتش " ينضم لقلعة المـ👑ـلك 🚨 | نرحب بانضمام الدولي البوسني " Miralem Pjanić " ( 32 عام ) إلى صفوف فريقنا قادماً من نادي برشلونة الإسباني في صفقة انتقال حر بعقد يمتد لموسمين مع أفضلية التمديد #نادي_الشارقة pic.twitter.com/k4oK1tZ2aL — Sharjah نادي الشارقة (@SharjahFC) September 7, 2022

The midfielder’s departure completes a busy transfer window for the Catalans and he joins a long list of players to have departed on free transfers.

Barcelona also allowed Neto, Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, and Moussa Wague to leave for free, while Francisco Trincao, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Ez Abde and Alex Collado have all moved on loan.

