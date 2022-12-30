Xavi Excited by Barcelona Starlet: ‘We Have a Project for Him’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has talked up Lamine Yamal, the latest starlet to emerge from the club’s famed La Masia academy. The 15-year-old has trained with the first team this week and is being tipped to enjoy a bright future at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was asked about Yamal at his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Espanyol on Saturday, December 31. The coach confirmed that club are hoping he will stay and enjoy success with the Catalan giants.

“We follow all the youth teams, especially the ones close to the first team. Lamine is a big talent. We have a project for him,” he explained. “He has great skills, he has a fantastic natural talent and we hope he stays here for many more years. It will depend on him but he has talent and in the future we can have a fantastic player.”

Yamal has already been dubbed the club’s “mini-Messi” and has beaten a record held by first-team forward Ansu Fati. Xavi’s willingness to call up Yamal to first-team training, despite his tender years, shows the coach is keen to keep a close eye on his development.

What Next For Yamal?

Yamal could potentially make his first-team debut for Barcelona this season. Xavi is considering calling up the youngster for his team’s Copa del Rey clash with third-tier side Intercity on Wednesday, January 4, according to Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

Xavi will rotate his squad for the match against the minnows, using a selection of youngsters and fringe players in his starting XI. If Yamal does feature then he will become the youngest player ever to debut for Barcelona.

Intercity does look a good opportunity to blood Yamal. The team from Alicante play in the same division as Barcelona’s reserve team. Indeed the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at the start of December.

Barcelona To Secure Yamal’s Future

Xavi is not the only Barcelona man to get excited about Yamal. Defender Alejandro Balde, who is enjoying a fine breakthrough season, has spoken about the forward and made it clear how highly he rates Yamal in an terview with Cadena SER, as reported by Sport.

“I give Lamine Yamal a hard time when he comes up to train with us (laughs). He is 15 years old and is very good and has a great future,” he said. “He is a very good player, with a lot of quality… crazy. The greatest talent from La Masia together with Gavi.”

Barcelona are therefore keen to secure Yamal’s future and see his renewal as a priority, according to Sport. The teenager has already attracted interest from other clubs but Barca have a good relationship with his agent Ivan de la Pena.

The Catalans are also thinking that Yamal could join the first team for pre-season next year, suggesting the club believe he could be in a position challenge for a place in the senior squad in the near future.

