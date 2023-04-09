‘Not Good’ – Xavi Gives Update On Barcelona Duo Pedri and Dembele

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has offered an update on injured duo Pedri and Ousmane Dembele who remain on the sidelines and will not feature in the team’s next La Liga clash against Girona.

The Catalans return to action on Monday, April 10 and will once again have to make do with the influential duo. Xavi has announced his squad for the game and revealed the two players are still not back to full fitness.

The Barcelona boss was asked about their continued absence in his pre-match press conference and gave the following response when asked why the players are still not ready, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Because the sensations are not good, this is about sensations and they were excited to participate but we don’t want to take any risks,” he explained. “Their feelings will mark his return.”

Pedri has been sidelined since the 2-2 Europa League draw with Manchester United in February, while Dembele has not played for Barcelona since the team’s trip to Girona at the end of January.

Xavi Plays Down Injury Problems

Xavi went on to play down his team’s injury problems. This is the second consecutive season where Pedri has missed a significant amount of time having previously been a virtual ever-present.

Yet Xavi rejected suggestions that Pedri has been overplayed and feels that all teams suffer similar problems throughout the campaign.

“On a physical level, I have received data that we are the team that runs the most, we make more efforts and do more sprints,” he added. “I think we are number one, we have received some data now that it’s is in fashion. The injuries are normal. What team has no injuries? Here too much importance is given to injuries.”

Pedri played an incredible 75 times for club and country in the 2021-22 campaign, more than any other player. The midfielder has played 30 times for Barcelona during the current campaign and was a regular for Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

More Chances For Youngters?

The injuries to Pedri and Dembele could offer some of the club’s most promising talent some rare first-team minutes. Xavi has included Angel Alarcon, Estanis Pedrola, Marc Casado and Aleix Garrido in his first-team squad.

Garrido made his debut last time out in the 4-0 win against Elche and was praised by his manager after the game. Xavi has previously made it clear just how highly he rates Alarcon and how he’s already been thinking about his future in the first team.

Barcelona now host Girona aiming to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey in midweek. However, Madrid’s subsequent defeat to Villarreal in La Liga will have provided the Catalans with extra motivation.

Xavi’s side head into the game with a 12-point lead at the top of the table and can extend that to 15 with a victory. Barcelona will then have just 10 games left to play and will be in complete control of the title race.

