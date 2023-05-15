Xavi Tells Barcelona To ‘Abort’ €80 Million Transfer: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi has made it clear he does not want Raphinha to leave the club in the summer transfer window and has told the Catalan giants he wants the Brazil international to stay.

The club had considered offloading Raphinha in a bid to reduce the wage bill, but Xavi has now had his say and “asked to abort any transfer,” according to UOL’s Bruno Andrade.

Barcelona had been willing to consider offers for 80 million euros for Raphinha this summer, according to Goal’s Ruben Uria. However, if Xavi gets his way then the winger will stay and be part of the first-team squad next season.

Raphinha has endured an inconsistent first season at Barcelona but his numbers are impressive. The Brazilian has notched 10 goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances in his first season at the Camp Nou.

The forward has seven assists in La Liga, more than any other Barcelona player, and has played his role in Barcelona’s title success, despite openly admitting that he has found it difficult to adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

Raphinha Reacts To Barcelona Exit Rumors

Raphinha has been linked with a big-money move back to the Premier League this summer. Journalist Gerard Romero has reported Newcastle would be willing to splash out 80 million euros on the Brazilian, according to Sport.

The winger has reacted angrily to the transfer talk in a post on social media, as shown by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He described a report he had agreed to leave Barcelona after just one season as “fake news.”

Raphinha has replied to the news of him giving the green light to leave Barcelona in the summer ⤵️ “Fake news. Who shared that news is not well informed & not professional”. 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #FCB pic.twitter.com/uE07tkAoUU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2023

Speculation has arisen about Raphinha’s future as Barcelona need to make sales this summer, particularly if they want to bring Lionel Messi back to the club.

Economic vice-president Eduardo Romeu has admitted the Argentina international could return to the club after his PSG contract expires in the summer “if there are player sales, as the salary limit has to be lower,” as reported by AS.

