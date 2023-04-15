‘His Future Is Here’ – Xavi Shuts Down Barcelona Transfer Rumors

Xavi Hernandez has responded to rumors that teenage sensation Gavi could leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract at the Camp Nou expires.

Gavi was handed a new contract and registered to the first-team earlier this season but saw La Liga overturn the decision for financial reasons. The ruling means that, as things stand, the teenager can leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Premier League side Chelsea are said to have met with Gavi’s agent to discuss a deal, but Xavi has told a pre-match press conference that he does not think the youngster will leave Barcelona.

“I don’t think Gavi would be happy at another club. He has everything here,” he told reporters. “He is 18 years old. He’s a key player of our team. For me, he’s a footballer that is outstanding. I don’t know what he’ll decide but I think his future is here at the club.”

Gavi has become a regular for club and country despite only turning 18 in August. The midfielder has already won the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award after shining for Barca and Spain.

Pablo Torre To Leave?

Xavi was asked asked about the future of fellow teenager Pablo Torre. The midfielder arrived in the summer transfer window but has only made one start for his new club and has admitted he’s found life difficult at the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona boss has previously admitted he’s been unfair with the midfielder, due to the lack of minutes he’s been able to offer, but says no decision has been taken on Torres’s future.

“We haven’t decided yet. We will decide once have achieved our objectives. We need to win many matches yet,” he said.

It would be no surprise to see Torre head out on loan in the summer in a bid to try and secure some regular minutes and ensure his career does not stall.

Eric Garcia Heading Into Midfield?

Barcelona’s midfield options could also be boosted by Eric Garcia. The center-back made the switch last time out to midfield against Elche and Xavi admitted he was pleased with the defender’s performance.

“He’s a center-back, he has done that his whole career, but we think he can adapt to that role of defensive midfielder. He plays well with the ball, he’s always in a good position, he’s good in the air,” he explained. “He wins many duels. We tested him in Elche and he did really well. He’s a fantastic professional and he gives me a lot of confidence because he’ll play well wherever he plays.”

Garcia has struggled for game time in defence this season, with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen around. It could be that his future lies in midfield, particularly as Barca may need another pivot if Sergio Busquets leaves this summer.

