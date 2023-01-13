Xavi Told He Must Fix ‘Urgent’ Problem At Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi has been advised he has an “urgent” problem he must fix at Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s clash with Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The Catalans head into the game after a win over Real Betis on penalties. Barca twice led in the match but were pegged back by Los Verdiblancos, something that has become a trend this season at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has been told his team must learn to kill off games as soon as possible by former Barcelona Femeni treble-winning coach Luis Cortes in an interview with Cadena SER‘s Què T’hi Jugues program. “Barça is suffering too much in the final third,” he said. “I think it is urgent that Barça learn to close the games.”

Barcelona have struggled to close games out all season and particularly since the return of domestic action after the World Cup. The Catalans needed extra-time to see off third-tier side Intercity 4-3 in the Copa del Rey and struggled to put Atletico Madrid away last time out in La Liga.

Xavi’s side have been bailed out by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and his defense regularly so far in 2022-23. The Catalans have only conceded six times in La Liga this season but will know they can’t continue to be overreliant on their backline.

Xavi’s Frustrations Boil Over

Xavi admitted after the game he felt he should have brought striker Ansu Fati on earlier, after seeing the youngster come off the bench and score to make it 2-1 to the Catalans with a fine strike.

The Barcelona coach’s frustration with his players was also spotted during half-time of extra-time. Xavi was spotted by television cameras ranting at his players and sending out a strong message, as reported by Sport. “Guys, we’re all standing! It’s a final, it’s a trophy, for f*ck’s sake,” he told his players.

There was more frustration to come for Xavi as Loren Moron equalized at the end of extra-time to take the game to penalties. Fortunately for Barcelona, the Catalans won the shoot-out to set up a Clasico final against Real Madrid.

Barca Players Aware of Attacking Issues

Barcelona’s failure to kill off games is surprising given the firepower at Xavi’s disposal. The coach has Robert Lewandowski, Fati, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha in the ranks.

However, the team’s failure to kill off games has been noted by the team. Defender Andreas Christensen spoke to Barca TV about the issue after his team’s narrow 1-0 win over Atletico.

“It’s been a theme, getting the goals we need but letting the other team stay in the game,” he said. “Today we knew it would be more difficult. It’s a tough place to play. We got the job done and we are really happy but it’s a theme and something we are aware of.”

Barcelona now face a tough test against Real Madrid. A win would deliver Xavi his first silverware as Barcelona boss but the Catalans will have to be clinical to see off Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

