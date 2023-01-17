Xavi Told Selling Barcelona Forward Would Be ‘Incomprehensible’

Barcelona coach Xavi has been offered some key advice regarding the futures of some of his attacking players during the January transfer window by club legend Rivaldo.

The Brazilian has told Betfair that he would be “extremely disappointed” if Barcelona opted to offload Raphinha and would be even more upset if 20-year-old forward Ansu Fati was sold.

“With Ansu Fati that would be even more incomprehensible since he has been seen as Lionel Messi’s successor for a while and giving up on him that easily would be a shock for me,”he said. “The club needs to retain their best players, especially the ones with great potential who could become our future stars.”

Fati is enduring a mixed season after returning to full fitness. The attacker has only shown flashes of his best form and has started just five La Liga games so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Could Barcelona Really Sell Ansu Fati?

Barcelona demonstrated their faith in Fati by handing the youngster the famous No. 10 shirt following Lionel Messi’s departure. Fati’s talent isn’t in doubt but his career has been disrupted by a series of serious injuries.

The Spain international has yet to consistently regain his best form and has spoken out about how he wants more playing time at Barcelona. Xavi has said he will have a more prominent role in 2023 but he faces stiff competition for a place in the attack with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay around.

There has been speculation that Fati could be sold at the end of the season, with Barca keen to raise funds and the youngster having seen his career stall in recent seasons.

Yet club president Joan Laporta has been asked about Fati’s future and insisted the forward is going nowhere. Laporta told SER that Fati is one of several players, including Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong, who are not for sale, as reported by 90min.

Fati Coming Into Form

Barcelona return to action on Thursday, January 19 against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey fresh from winning the Spanish Super Cup. Lifting the trophy should provide the club with a boost, and Fati was on target in the tournament, scoring in the semi-final win over Real Betis.

There have been signs recently that Fati could be returning to form. He also scored in the Copa del Rey win over Intercity and has two goals in his last four games for Barcelona.

Fati could get the nod again versus Ceuta and should be confident of netting against a team playing in the third-tier of Spanish football. The youngster should also be confident of getting some serious La Liga minutes this month too.

Top scorer Lewandowski and Torres are both suspended for Barcelona’s next two La Liga matches, against Getafe and Girona, leading Xavi short of options in attack and needing a goalscorer.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report