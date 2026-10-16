Florida’s Denzel Aberdeen Improves Title Hopes After Being Granted Temporary Injunction

Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen has been fighting for an extra year of eligibility. He recently was given a temporary injunction allowing him to play another year. Florida fans around the world should be excited about this news.

Aberdeen changes their whole team dynamic and how they will play. Fans of the Gators know exactly who they are getting. Aberdeen played three years in Florida before transferring to Kentucky, and now he is making a return to Florida.

What Denzel Aberdeen Gives Florida

Getty ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 22: Denzel Aberdeen #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Enterprise Center on March 22, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Aberdeen Gives the Gators a guard that already knows the system. He knows what Todd Golden wants from him and how to play for that coach. Florida is getting back a more mature Aberdeen who is coming off his best season. At Kentucky he averaged a career high of 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

He also brings good three-point shooting to a team that isn’t a good shooting team. That is huge because Florida has a big teams and will draw attention in the paint leaving players open. He is also a very good defender and has improved a lot with his playmaking.

Florida’s Title Chances Improve

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 22: Alex Condon #21 of the Florida Gators reacts after being defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Benchmark International Arena on March 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Aberdeen gaining eligibility improves the title odds for Florida in a major way. It gives them stability at the guard spot and someone that can create for others. This gives the team someone that can run pick and roll with all the big players they have. He has a high motor and is rarely seen looking tired.

The Gators have a strong schedule to start the season and needed good news on Aberdeen more than anything. To be a really good team in college basketball you need a really good point guard. Now the Gators have that really good point guard. He is fearless and will help Florida be one of the most competitive teams in the country.

Aberdeen’s Year At Kentucky Has Prepared Him For This Season

Getty ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 22: Denzel Aberdeen #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against Blake Buchanan #23 of the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Enterprise Center on March 22, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Aberdeen is a much better player now than he was before he transferred to Kentucky. That year in Kentucky has prepared him to now be the lead guard at Florida. When the Gators won the Championship, Aberdeen was a reserve, he is now going to be a starter.

He is hoping to be able to now lead Florida to a championship as a starting guard. If he can build off of how good he looked last season then they will be true championship contenders. He was fortunate enough to experience a championship as a role player, but now it’s his time to try and lead the team to a championship as a starter.

So get ready for an exciting season if you’re a Florida fan. Aberdeen is not going to let his last year go to waste. He has everything he needs on this team to help make a deep tournament run. This will be an exciting year for the Florida Gators.