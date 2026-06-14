Garrett Wilson Is Set to Break Jets Records in 2026

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is in a position to smash some records in 2026.

Wilson, 25, will turn 26 before the start of the 2026 season. Through just four seasons, Wilson is on a meteoric rise up the charts.

We previously wrote how Geno Smith can rewrite the record books in 2026, and so can Wilson.

Looking at the Wide Receivers, Smith Is Set to Pass

The former Ohio State product is 13th in Jets franchise history in career receiving yards (3,644).

In three of his four seasons in the pros, Wilson has registered 1,000 receiving yards. If he does that again in 2026, he will make a significant jump up the record books.

Keyshawn Johnson (4,108 receiving yards)

Rob Moore (4,258 receiving yards)

Jerricho Cotchery (4,514 receiving yards)

That would jump Wilson into the top 10 (No. 9). If he has a career season, Wilson could jump even higher. He would need 1,146 receiving yards (which would be a career high) to top Jerome Barkum at No. 8 on the list. That is certainly within the realm of possibilities.

If Wilson has an insane year registering at least 1,322 receiving yards, he could jump into the top six:

Mickey Shuler (4,819 receiving yards)

George Sauer (4,965 receiving yards)

The next person on the list at No. 5, Laveranues Coles, is too high up to be passed during the 2026 season. He has 5,941 career receiving yards. For Wilson to pass him, he would need to finish with 2,298 receiving yards.

The most receiving yards a player has ever had in a single season is Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin “Megatron” Johnson with 1,964 in 2012 with the Detroit Lions. Wilson would need 300 more yards than that. Safe to say that isn’t happening.

Other Records to Keep an Eye out For

Wilson has 315 career receptions, which ranks 10th most all-time for the Jets. As long as Wilson stays healthy, he should easily jump to No. 7 on the list. He would need 53 catches to leapfrog some Jets legends, which is something he has accomplished in three out of the last four years:

Jerome Barkum (326 receptions)

Jerricho Cotchery (358 receptions)

Curtis Martin (367 receptions)

If Wilson has an insane year, he has a chance to jump into the top five all-time. That would require him to finish with 124 receptions. The most catches Wilson has ever had in a season is 101:

Mickey Shuler (438 receptions)

Wesley Walker (438 receptions)

However, that is the highest realistically he can jump. The next player on the list is once again Laveranues Coles with 459 receptions. For Wilson to leapfrog Coles, he would need to finish with 145 receptions.

For context, if Wilson accomplished that feat, he would be tied with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had 145 receptions in 2021. That is the second-most catches by any player in a single season in NFL history.

The other stat to watch is touchdowns. Now Wilson has never been a dynamic touchdown scorer. He has 18 career touchdowns across his four seasons in the league.

Wilson needs just five touchdown receptions to jump to No. 12 on the Jets all time list:

Jerricho Cotchery (18 touchdown receptions)

Santana Moss (19 touchdown receptions)

Eric Decker (19 touchdown receptions)

Robbie Chosen (20 touchdown receptions)

Bake Turner (22 touchdown receptions)

Rob Moore (22 touchdown receptions)

If he had an insane season, let’s say 10 touchdown receptions, he could jump into the top 10 all-time with a tie: