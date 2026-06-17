Why is the Giants-Braves Game Delayed Tonight? When Will it Start Again?

The San Francisco Giants jumped on the Atlanta Braves early Tuesday night at Truist Park, taking a 3-2 lead through two innings while rain fell across the field and questions swirled about why the game was not stopped.

But between the top and bottom of the second inning with the Giants leading 3-2, the game was stopped after all.

The matchup opened on schedule despite a forecast that flagged it as on

e of the night’s higher weather risks, with a 56% chance of precipitation around first pitch, according to the New York Post, yet the tarp stayed off and play pushed on through the wet.

The MLB site did not even list the game as being in a rain delay, saying only that the situation was an “on-field delay.”

Braves manager Walt Weiss and Giants skipper Tony Vitello engaged in a lengthy discussion with umpires, but no resolution was publicly announced. Braves social media had not posted anything acknowledging that the game was delayed, though the “on-field delay” was reaching the half-hour mark.

San Francisco Giants Take Early Lead

Atlanta struck first. In the bottom of the first, catcher Drake Baldwin—activated from the injured list earlier in the day after a right oblique strain—launched a 473-foot home run, his 14th of the season. A sacrifice fly and a few timely at-bats pushed the Braves to a quick two-run cushion.

San Francisco answered with patience. The Giants scored once in the first and added two more in the second, with Bryce Eldridge drawing a walk after an automated ball-strike challenge overturned a called strike, setting up Casey Schmitt to come around. Eldridge has been on a tear, piling up nine RBIs over his last seven games.

Adrian Houser drew the start for the Giants opposite Grant Holmes, who labored through traffic early as San Francisco hitters worked counts and waited out the conditions. Rain dotted the broadcast and grounds crew members hovered near the dirt, but no official delay came.

Atlanta Braves Lose Michael Harris II

The bigger worry for Atlanta arrived without a pitch. Center fielder Michael Harris II exited with lower back tightness, a move the club confirmed through its official channels. For a Braves lineup built on depth, losing a key outfielder this early stings even on a night they entered as favorites.

The stakes split sharply between the dugouts. At 46-25 and atop the NL East with a 22-11 home mark, Atlanta wants a clean series win over a struggling visitor to fatten its division lead before a tougher stretch. The Giants, sitting at 29-43 and fourth in the NL West, are simply chasing something to build on as a long road trip begins.

That hunt for momentum is exactly why Eldridge matters so much to San Francisco right now. The young slugger has become one of the few reliable sparks on a team starved for them, and a road win over a contender would mean something even in a lost season.

Weather remains the wild card—not just for Tuesday, but for the rest of the series, with heavier rain possible later in the week. Both clubs spent the early innings fielding wet baseballs and swinging in the drizzle, and the forecast threatens to shape how the next two games unfold.

As of the second inning, no postponement or suspension had been announced, and the Braves held a slight edge in early win probability at roughly 54%. The game stayed live, the rain kept coming, and the night at Truist Park stayed unsettled on every front.