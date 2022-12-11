Warriors GM Facing End of Tenure, Contract Talks on ‘Hiatus’: Report

Despite their struggles this season, the Golden State Warriors pulled off an impressive win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. However, that good news was unfortunately paired with some bad news earlier on in the night.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Warriors GM Bob Myers is nearing the end of his current contract. And what’s even more intriguing is that contract talks with Myers are currently “on hiatus.”

“Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — architect of four NBA championships in the past eight years — is entering into the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal, sources told ESPN.

“Golden State ownership and Myers — a two-time NBA Executive of the Year — have had conversations on a new contract, but those talks appear to be on hiatus, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

It’s normal for teams to change staff members every few years, but to see Myers and the Warriors part ways would be a huge shock. He’s been a staple in Golden State for years and has helped build the foundation that they have now.

He’s responsible for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the four titles that those three won together. Alongside Joe Lacob and Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ leadership has been consistent for the majority of the past decade.

Young Star Discusses Warriors Old Guard

While Myers may be responsible for the team’s old guard and the titles they won, those aren’t his only accomplishments while in charge in Golden State. He is also responsible for the drafting of the team’s current young core.

He found Jordan Poole late in the draft, and that selection looks like one of the best steals in recent draft memory. However, in an interview with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Poole explained that it’s not going to be a walk in the park taking the reins from the old guard, as they’re not quick to give up their secrets and wisdom.

“It wasn’t that these older players, people who have been in the game before, aren’t willing to give you answers. It’s like they’re just not gonna give them to someone who doesn’t care,” Poole said. “They put their hard time, their blood, sweat and tears, years of sacrifice, stress, so they don’t want to just give away their gems, the things that have made them so successful in their careers, to just anybody. They gotta know that you’re willing to go the extra mile. You’re willing to sacrifice yourself.”

Poole is still only 23 years old, but he’s already shown flashes of being an All-Star-caliber player.

Curry Not Leaving Anytime Soon

However, while Poole looks ready to accept more responsibility, he’ll likely have to wait a few years. Curry recently revealed that he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“I talked to Tom Brady at one point about he’s, you know, at the point in his career where he’s still playing at a high level at, what, 44 or whatever it is. And his example and his advice was just to take it a year at a time,” Curry explained. “There’s no way to fast forward. It’s not how you got to this point, so don’t rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you, and I don’t see myself slowing down anytime soon.”