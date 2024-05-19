Ex-Bills Safety Turns Heads With Bold Claim About Josh Allen

Even though he’s gone from the Buffalo Bills after seven years, Jordan Poyer still holds quarterback Josh Allen in high esteem.

Poyer returned to Buffalo on May 19 to compete in former teammate Micah Hyde’s charity softball game, then took the opportunity to address the crowd. While sharing his appreciation for the fans that supported him during his seven seasons in Buffalo, the Miami Dolphins safety made a claim about Allen that he admitted could come off as a bit controversial.

Best quarterback in the league you say? pic.twitter.com/7aNETIQw7X — Dave Myers BIB (@DaveMyersBIB) May 19, 2024

“I loved every moment of it,” Poyer said of his time with the Bills. “Sorry we couldn’t get it done, but you’ve got the best quarterback in the league. I know that might go viral, but that’s OK.”

Jordan Poyer’s New Allegiance

While Poyer has never been shy about expressing his appreciation for Allen, the claim drew some attention as Poyer now plays with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Not Jordan Poyer having Tua as his QB now but still saying Josh Allen in the best QB in the league,” one fan wrote on X.

Poyer has also made it clear that past allegiances will mean nothing when the teams meet twice next season. Appearing on a podcast with former Bills center Eric Wood on April 22, Poyer said he would have no hesitation in laying a big hit on Allen if they should meet in the open field.

“Absolutely,” Poyer said. “I’m playing football.”

Poyer has also shared his appreciation for the Dolphins franchise, saying he has gotten to watch the team develop during his time in Buffalo and is excited to be part of the team now.