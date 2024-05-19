Ex-Bills Safety Turns Heads With Bold Claim About Josh Allen

Even though he’s gone from the Buffalo Bills after seven years, Jordan Poyer still holds quarterback Josh Allen in high esteem.
Poyer returned to Buffalo on May 19 to compete in former teammate Micah Hyde’s charity softball game, then took the opportunity to address the crowd. While sharing his appreciation for the fans that supported him during his seven seasons in Buffalo, the Miami Dolphins safety made a claim about Allen that he admitted could come off as a bit controversial.
“I loved every moment of it,” Poyer said of his time with the Bills. “Sorry we couldn’t get it done, but you’ve got the best quarterback in the league. I know that might go viral, but that’s OK.”
Jordan Poyer’s New Allegiance
While Poyer has never been shy about expressing his appreciation for Allen, the claim drew some attention as Poyer now plays with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“Not Jordan Poyer having Tua as his QB now but still saying Josh Allen in the best QB in the league,” one fan wrote on X.
Poyer has also made it clear that past allegiances will mean nothing when the teams meet twice next season. Appearing on a podcast with former Bills center Eric Wood on April 22, Poyer said he would have no hesitation in laying a big hit on Allen if they should meet in the open field.
“Absolutely,” Poyer said. “I’m playing football.”
Poyer has also shared his appreciation for the Dolphins franchise, saying he has gotten to watch the team develop during his time in Buffalo and is excited to be part of the team now.
“Obviously, I’ve been in the AFC East for seven years, so I’ve been able to watch them grow as a football team,” Poyer said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on April 10. “I know quite a few people on that team as well that’s helped me with my transition, but just paying attention to Mike. I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and also as a person, too. His story off the field has impacted me and my story in a similar way. So, all that came into play, obviously, I lived in South Florida in the offseason, so that made it easier, but all that came into play when choosing to come down to Miami.”
Changing Secondary in Buffalo
After All-Pro teammates Poyer and Hyde locked down the safety position in Buffalo for the past seven seasons, the Bills will enter the 2024 season with a very different look in the secondary. With Poyer released in March and Hyde becoming an unrestricted free agent, the team is expected to turn to returning veteran Taylor Rapp and free agency acquisition Mike Edwards, with second-round rookie Cole Bishop likely in the mix.
Hyde has also left the door open to a potential return. Speaking to reporters on May 16 as he returned to Buffalo for his charity event, the veteran safety said he is only considering two options for the next season.
“It’s Bills or retire,” Hyde said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.