Warriors Receive Crucial Draymond Green Injury Update Amid Rough Patch

Nothing has gone the Golden State Warriors’ way this season. After earning their fourth championship victory in eight years last season, they have struggled to maintain their place in the postseason race this year. Instead of competing for a top seed, the Warriors have consistently hovered around the .500 mark.

With the numerous injuries the team has dealt with, it’s been a struggle to remain consistent. The most recent injury absence the team has dealt with is that of Draymond Green, who is dealing with a knee issue. However, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Green’s MRI came back negative – a good sign for the middling Warriors.

“Draymond Green’s MRI came back clear, Steve Kerr says.

“Green practiced today but is considered questionable for tomorrows game against the Trail Blazers,” Andrews tweeted.

Considering the number of absences Golden State has dealt with this season, Green has been crucial to the team’s success. His defensive presence and on-court leadership are both necessary parts of his game that they’re missing. The team’s rough patch of injuries has taken a serious toll on the roster, with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Green all missing time.

The update from Andrews comes shortly after the Warriors received a negative update regarding Green. Just a day prior, Kerr stated that Green had suffered an unfortunate setback in the injury recovery process.

“It flared up today, so he will be more thoroughly checked out by our medical staff,” Kerr explained via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It was sort of unexpected. The way he came through treatment (Saturday), everything was looking good, and he had a setback today.”

The veteran Warriors star has appeared in 53 of the team’s 61 games this year, playing 31.5 minutes per contest. He has averaged 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 51.7% shooting from the floor and 33.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Jordan Poole Discusses Stephen Curry Amid Injury

While Green’s absence has been rough for the Warriors to deal with, the injury to Curry has been even worse for Golden State. During a recent interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Jordan Poole discussed what it’s been like to step up for the Warriors in place of Curry.

“He’s one of the greatest basketball players to play our game,” Poole said. “So, coverages and game plans are different when he’s on the court. It’s awesome to be out there with him and see what it’s like to play off of him, learn and ask him questions. But it’s also a really fun challenge to play without him and try to lead a team at the highest level. I embrace everything. All the obstacles and challenges are really exciting and fun. I just enjoy playing the game and being able to make an impact on the game and try to win.”

Steve Kerr Issues Challenge to Jordan Poole

In addition, Kerr revealed a challenge he issued to Poole as Curry has been sidelined.

“Just trying a little less hard to make the great play,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Getting off the ball and trusting that it will come back. If we execute the way we can, his scoring opportunities won’t be with the defense set up, waiting for him every time. If he can get off the ball and we can execute, he can now attack a closeout with the defense scattered. Or he can use his speed to get to the rim rather than pounding the ball on a high screen-and-roll, with everybody waiting for him. It’s not just on him. It’s on our whole group to execute better.”