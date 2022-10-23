Warriors Star Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors built one of the most impressive dynasties in NBA history over the course of the late 2010s. And just when it looked as though it had come to an end due to injuries, they brought in more pieces and won another championship this past season.

Led by the same core three players of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, Golden State won it all. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Kevon Looney played big roles, too, showing just how deep the current Warriors team is.

During an appearance on All the Smoke, Thompson spoke about Wiggins, who has taken on a much larger role in the past few seasons. He said that he’s grateful to have Wiggins around because he makes life a lot easier for him.

“I’m so grateful for Andrew, though,” Thompson said. “Oh my gosh, he makes my job so much easier. I watch him, like, bro, I can’t believe you have to chase around [Luka] Dončić and [Jayson] Tatum and [Ja] Morant all game and then go get us 20. I’m exhausted watching you play.”

Klay Thompson | Ep 156 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode | SHOWTIME Basketball Season 4 of ALL THE SMOKE rolls on with another HUGE guest as the guys sit down for an exclusive interview with 4x NBA Champ Klay Thompson. The Warrior's star shooting guard opens up about his 4 titles with Golden State, how much it means to win one after dealing with years of injuries, playing… 2022-10-20T23:58:51Z

Wiggins took on the role of Golden State’s primary perimeter defender, as well as one of their top scoring options all throughout the playoffs last year. Thompson still played a huge role, but with Wiggins around, there wasn’t as much pressure on him to be at his best.

But just because Wiggins is making life easier for Thompson doesn’t mean the former All-Star is planning on retiring anytime soon.

Thompson Refutes Retirement Claims

Ahead of Golden State’s Opening Night win, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle stated on KNBR that he wouldn’t be shocked if Thompson retired after his contract was up in 2024. He never reported anything, but merely expressed an opinion.

That didn’t stop the rumor from spreading, though. Thompson caught wind of it and sounded off on the notion.

“There’s a report out there… I have no intention of retiring in 2024,” Thompson said. “If you write some dumb s*** like that, just be held accountable,” Thompson added. “That’s crazy. Just because I didn’t play five-on-five doesn’t mean I’m going to retire. That is absurd. That’s all I got to say.”

KLAY “no intention of retiring in 2024…absurd”; Smile movie “wasn’t that scary”; new Avatar; Batboat MORE KLAY Q&As: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLszalip37vKLUCpD-kiP0xp_VcD96-wUr … MORE KLAY 🛥 LIFESTYLE: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLszalip37vKLx3lgE7BIbDQezNqLJUmb4 … MORE PLAYLISTS: youtube.com/letsgowarriors/playlists WHERE WE KEEP ALL QUOTES: LetsGoWarriors.com QUOTES/NOTES/TOPICS: • Klay Thompson on why he shouted out his mom at the ring ceremony: “Because I love her (while typing on his phone lol).” (me) • On Jordan Poole’s defense: “he could average a… 2022-10-20T22:03:18Z

Thompson seems intent on continuing his playing career once his current deal is up, which shouldn’t come as a major surprise. He’ll be roughly 34 years old at that point, but with his shooting ability, his game should hold up.

As for Wiggins, he’s ready to roll after receiving a massive contract extension.

Wiggins Doesn’t Need Others’ Approval

The Warriors handed Wiggins a four-year, $109 million contract extension right before the beginning of the season this year. He said that he’s gotten to a place where the only opinions that matter are his own and his teammates.

“Perception for a lot of people is reality,” Wiggins said. “If someone says, ‘Oh, this guy doesn’t work hard.’ If I don’t come out in the public and say, ‘No, I do work hard,’ then everyone is going to run with that. But I’m not the one to come out and say that. I’m more like, ‘Think what you want.’ I don’t let it bother me. I know what I do. As long as I’m myself and my teammates believe in me, I don’t need no one else.”

With Wiggins and Thompson on the roster, the Warriors should feel pretty good about their perimeter defense and three-point shooting.