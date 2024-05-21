Ex-Dolphins First-Round WR Addresses Miami Organization Upon Retiring

Former Miami Dolphins first rounder and 1,000-yard wide receiver DeVante Parker retired unexpectedly on the evening of May 20.

He announced the news via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who relayed: “After nine NFL seasons, [current Philadelphia] Eagles WR DeVante Parker has decided to retire, he said Monday night. As much as he looked forward to his time with the Eagles, Parker decided the time had come to spend more time with his family that includes his four children.”

Schefter then quoted Parker in a follow-up post, and his parting message addressed the Dolphins organization in particular.

“Asked what he’ll most remember most about his NFL career, DeVante Parker said: ‘The camaraderie. The brotherhood in the locker room on whichever team it was. Everyone always welcomed me with open arms, and I appreciated them for that,’” the insider transcribed.

“I also appreciate the Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the opportunity,” Parker continued, via Schefter. “I always will have love for the Dolphins and their organization. And I want to thank all the teams, the [New England] Patriots and the Eagles, too. But the Dolphins were the first team, and I really want to thank them.”

DeVante Parker Finishes NFL Career With 5,660 Receiving Yards, Including 4,727 With the Dolphins

Parker has not had a ton of success since leaving the Dolphins. The 6-foot-3 wideout did post 539 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his first season in New England but tailed off with just 394 in year two.

He appeared in 13 games in each of his two Patriots campaigns.

With Miami, Parker made a name for himself around the league. Although one could argue that he never quite reached his potential, the former No. 14 overall pick did catch 338 receptions for over 4,700 yards and 24 touchdowns as a member of the Dolphins.

A big play threat throughout his career, Parker averaged 14.1 yards per reception but only caught 58.6% of targets. During his lone playoff appearance in Miami (2016), the long-time WR1 snagged 4-of-6 targets for 55 receiving yards and two first downs.

He finished his NFL career with 5,660 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

DeVante Parker Wants to ‘Spend Quality Time’ With Children, Plans to ‘Take Things Slowly’ in Retirement

While announcing his retirement, Schefter passed along a couple more quotes from Parker on what led him to hang up the cleats and what’s next for him after football.

“I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them,” Parker told the long-time insider. “I want to be there for them whenever I can.”

Schefter also noted that Parker has “no definitive short-term professional plans” at age 31.

“I’m just going to take things slowly,” the playmaker said candidly. He originally signed with Philadelphia earlier this offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa Present at Dolphins OTAs on May 20

Despite no extension in place, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was in attendance at the start of the veteran portion of Organized Team Activities on May 20. The franchise’s social media team shared video of Tagovailoa throwing next to backup QB Mike White.

As for Tagovailoa’s new deal, Schefter weighed in earlier in the day on May 20 during a live television update on NFL Live.

“My understanding is it’s not particularly close at this point in time. But both sides would like to get this deal done and wrapped up as soon as possible. You would think before the season would begin,” Schefter reported.

The insider also pointed out that the Detroit Lions deal with Jared Goff could provide the framework for an eventual extension. Goff was paid $53 million per year over a four-season contract, with $113.611 million and change of that agreement fully guaranteed according to Over the Cap.