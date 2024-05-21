Chiefs Re-Sign Recent Cast-Off Amid ‘Phase 3’ of OTAs: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a bit of roster gymnastics on May 20, re-signing veteran defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman first reported the news, but it was later confirmed by Chiefs Digest media member Matt Derrick, among others.

The staff favorite was released from the 90-man roster on May 13 in order to make room for linebacker/special teamer Cole Christiansen — another returnee. The Chiefs then cut running back La’Mical Perine on May 17, opening the door for Dickerson to rejoin the organization.

Dickerson has bounced around the NFL for six seasons, entering the league in 2018. He weighs in at 6-foot-5, 292 pounds and has registered 42 total tackles, three career tackles for a loss and three QB hits. Dickerson is still searching for his first NFL sack, however.

After a couple of looks with KC, the journeyman finally carved out a role inside Steve Spagnuolo’s rotation last year. Pro Football Focus recorded 190 defensive snaps for Dickerson in 2023 — with the majority of them coming Week 1 against the Detroit Lions (41 snaps).

The versatile defensive lineman earned a solid tackling grade of 74.1 on the campaign, with zero missed tackles and six key defensive stops. His run defense grade and pass-rushing marks were much lower at 45.5 and 53.9, respectively.

Chiefs Are Running It Back on the Defensive Front

The Dickerson reunion completes a clear offseason gameplan from the Chiefs front office: re-sign last year’s defensive linemen.

Kansas City has already reunited with veterans Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel and Tershawn Wharton alongside Dickerson on the interior. Not to mention Mike Danna and Malik Herring at defensive end.

When you factor in those that are still under contract — George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Charles Omenihu, BJ Thompson, Neil Farrell, Truman Jones and Isaiah Buggs — the Chiefs are very clearly electing to run it back on the defensive front.

In fact, the only newcomer on the entire defensive line is priority UDFA Fabien Lovett Sr.

‘Phase 3’ of Chiefs OTAs Begins on May 20 With WR Rashee Rice in Attendance

The Chiefs began “phase three” of Organized Team Activities on Monday, May 20.

According to Arrowhead Pride reporter Pete Sweeney, “credentialed media will be permitted to attend practice and interview coaches and players [starting] on Wednesday, May 22.” And then again on Thursday, May 30, and Thursday, June 6.

The big news from day one was that wide receiver Rashee Rice was in attendance, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL insider also noted that Rice will be “participating in all activities, per source.”

“Although Rice hasn’t been issued a suspension yet, this is a reminder that suspended players can participate in offseason work,” A-to-Z Sports reacted on X.

Shockingly, Rice’s legal issues have just been the tip of the iceberg amid a tumultuous KC offseason off the field. Kicker Harrison Butker recently made headlines during a college commencement speech — leading a contingent of fans to petition that the Chiefs release him. Then on May 17, offensive linemen Wanya Morris — a 2023 third-round selection — and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested on a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

Needless to say, the Kansas City organization is likely hoping that their preseason activities are a lot quieter than the offseason period. OTAs will take the Chiefs up until Tuesday, June 11, the official start date of mandatory minicamp.