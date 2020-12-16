LaVar Ball: LaMelo Would Be Warriors’ Steph Curry in 1-on-1

Ex-NBA player LaVar Ball no doubt believes that his son, third overall pick in the 2020 NBA, LaMelo Ball, can beat Warriors’ All-Star Stephen Curry in a 1-on-1 matchup. This isn’t the first time that LaVar Ball has spoken on a 1-on-1 challenge with an NBA great, but his most recent one could possibly be put into motion.

LaVar Ball Is No Stranger to Making the News

LaVar Ball is known for making the news with his hot takes and bold statements. He is known for asserting that he could beat Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1, however, he hasn’t mentioned this topic again since his son LaMelo was drafted in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets… the team owned by Jordan himself.

LaVar is father to three sons who are all professional basketball players. LaMelo is the youngest who was most recently drafted and Lonzo is the oldest who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. LiAngelo was picked up by the Pistons last week, but his contract was waived on Monday.

LaVar Ball Thinks LaMelo Could beat Steph Curry

LaMelo Ball has been compared to Stephen Curry for most of his basketball career. You can say they are similar in some aspects. They both play at the shooting guard position and can drain the ball from almost anywhere on the court.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, when asked who would win in a 1-on-1 between Lamelo and Curry, LaVar boldly expressed that his son would come out triumphant.

“Stop it, Lamelo,” Lavar stated. “Steph is too little, he’s only like 6’2” 6’3”. LaMelo is taller than him and longer than him.”

Although the 19-year-old rookie is 6’8”, it’s hard to say if this would be considered enough to beat the elite shooting guard that is Steph Curry. Although experience seems to set the two players apart the battle would be a shoot-out for sure.

