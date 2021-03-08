Steph Curry Sounds Off on Legacy, Snubbed All-Star MVP

All-Star Stephen Curry was the only player from the Golden State Warriors to be selected for the All-Star game and came out with the whole league’s attention. Although it was just another day of playing ball for Curry, the talented guard undeniably put up an insane performance, winning the 3-point contest and effortlessly dropping 28 points in the All-Star game. Nearing the beginning of the season, some questioned Curry’s legacy after a slow start for the Warriors. In his interview after the conclusion of All-Star Weekend, Curry responded to those who doubted him.

Steph Curry Reminds League

The Warriors started the season in tragic fashion after being on the receiving end of multiple blowouts during their first few weeks of play. With the team performing like that, Curry was criticized by many about his leadership and his legacy was even under question. Since then, Curry has been having an MVP-like season and this was extended into the All-Star game. Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN’s Twitter, Curry let the league know how he really felt about his doubters.

“I have a lot to accomplish, but nothing to prove,” said Curry. “There’s a subtle little difference there.”

Obviously, the All-Star guard passionately feels this way, and he isn’t wrong. Curry has accomplished so much during his time in the league that his performance during the All-Star game and his win of the 3-point contest is just a minor accomplishment. It’s actually quite surprising that Curry has only won the 3-point contest twice, the first in 2015.

In regards to Curry’s accolades, Curry has won three NBA titles and has earned two back-to-back season MVPs. What makes it even better is the fact that he won the MVP unanimously, and was the first to do it. In this place in his career, making the All-Star game every year is nearly expected at this point.

Curry isn’t normally considered one of the greatest to ever play the sport, but he has definitely transformed the league with his shooting ability, even one of the GOATs LeBron James recognizes this. In earlier years of basketball, it was considered impossible for a heavily shooting team to win a championship. Curry and company made it possible by consistently making long bombs over the heads of defenders. All of a sudden, teams had to learn how to combat this or they wouldn’t be able to keep up.

Curry Snubbed of All-Star MVP

NBA fans received quite a show from Curry on Sunday. Before the weekend, Curry is averaging 29.7 points a game which is the second-most he’s had in his career. With his 28 point performance, the Warriors’ guard dropped the highest he’s ever dropped in an All-Star game. Right before the half, he even managed to sink a half-court shot along with Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard.

After playing a lot slower than he did in the first half, reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded the All-Star MVP. His play most likely died down due to the fact that Team LeBron was leading by 20+ points in the fourth quarter. However, Antetokounmpo did in fact shoot 16-for-16 from the field not missing any shots.

For Curry, he made draining three-points from near half-court seem effortless. His incredible 3-point performance didn’t stop after the 3-point contest, ensuring that no one has forgotten that he is one of the best three-point shooters to ever grace the league.

This season Curry has had to carry a heavy offensive load without the other Splash Brother Klay Thompson by his side. He has been having to nearly drop 30 points every game in order for the team to succeed. With his comments after the game, we can be assured that there is no threat to Curry’s legacy.

