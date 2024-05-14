Hi, Subscriber

2024 PGA Championship Betting Odds, How to Watch

2024 PGA Championship flag

Getty A view of the flag on the first hole at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 2024 PGA Championship.

The golf world is set for the season’s second major championship, as the 2024 edition of the PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday, May 15, at famed Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming betting favorite to win at +450, per BetMGM. The brand-new dad has won four of his last five starts and finished second in the tourney in which he didn’t take home the largest paycheck.

Scheffler won back-to-back starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and nearly made it three in a row before settling for a tie for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

He then notched his second victory in three years at The Masters and again went back-to-back by taking the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town a week later.

It also shouldn’t come as a surprise that world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who’s on a solid streak of his own after winning his last two events, sits in second in the 2024 PGA Championship betting odds at +750.

McIlroy recorded his 25th career PGA Tour victory at the team-oriented Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry on April 28 and quickly notched No. 26 on May 12 with a dominant five-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, marking his fourth victory at Quail Hollow.

Let’s also not forget that the last time the PGA Championship was contested at Valhalla in 2014, Rory hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy. But let’s also not forget that was the last time McIlroy won a major.

Betting Odds For Every Player at the 2024 PGA Championship

Following Scheffler and McIlroy, who are the only two players in the field at Valhalla with odds better than +1000 going into the opening round, Xander Schauffele (+1400), defending champion Brooks Koepka (+1600), and Ludvig Aberg (+1800) round out the top five.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for all 156 players at the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 PGA Championship Betting Odds
Player Odds
Scottie Scheffler +450
Rory McIlroy +750
Xander Schauffele +1400
Brooks Koepka +1600
Ludvig Aberg +1800
Jon Rahm +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2500
Collin Morikawa +2800
Max Homa +3300
Cameron Smith +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Jason Day +5500
Will Zalatoris +6000
Byeong Hun An +6600
Dustin Johnson +6600
Jordan Spieth +6600
Matt Fitzpatrick +6600
Min Woo Lee +6600
Sahith Theegala +6600
Sam Burns +6600
Sungjae Im +6600
Tony Finau +6600
Shane Lowry +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Adam Scott +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Talor Gooch +10000
Tom Kim +10000
Akshay Bhatia +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Dean Burmester +12500
Patrick Reed +12500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Cam Davis +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Harris English +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Keith Mitchell +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Tiger Woods +15000
Aaron Rai +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Jake Knapp +17500
Adam Hadwin +20000
Adam Schenk +20000
Billy Horschel +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Justin Rose +20000
Lucas Glover +20000
Lucas Herbert +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Matthieu Pavon +20000
Phil Mickelson +20000
Ryan Fox +20000
Taylor Moore +20000
Thomas Detry +20000
Tom Hoge +20000
Beau Hossler +25000
Ben Griffin +25000
David Puig +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Erik van Rooyen +25000
Keita Nakijama +25000
Matt Wallace +25000
Maverick McNealy +25000
Nick Dunlap +25000
Nick Taylor +25000
Robert MacIntyre +25000
Sebastian Soderberg +25000
Alex Smalley +25000
Chris Gotterup +25000
Austin Eckroat +30000
Doug Ghim +30000
Luke List +30000
Patrick Rodgers +30000
Rasmus Hojgaard +30000
Thorbjorn Olesen +30000
Victor Perez +30000
S.H. Kim +30000
Adrian Otaegui +35000
Andrew Putnam +35000
Brendon Todd +35000
Gary Woodland +35000
K.H. Lee +35000
Lee Hodges +35000
Mark Hubbard +35000
Tim Widing +35000
Adam Svensson +40000
Andy Ogletree +40000
Emiliano Grillo +40000
Jordan Smith +40000
Ryo Hisatsune +40000
Takumi Kanaya +40000
Alejandro Tosti +50000
Alexander Bjork +50000
Ben Kohles +50000
Brice Garnett +50000
Charley Hoffman +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Jesper Svensson +50000
Padraig Harrington +50000
Peter Malnati +50000
Ryan Van Velzen +50000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Taylor Montgomery +50000
Thriston Lawrence +50000
Vincent Norrman +50000
Francesco Molinari +60000
Kazuma Kobori +60000
Martin Kaymer +60000
Andrew Svoboda +100000
Ben Polland +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Zac Blair +100000
Jared Jones +150000
Jason Dufner +150000
Jesse Mueller +150000
Michael Block +150000
Y.E. Yang +150000
Brad Marek +200000
Braden Shattuck +200000
Evan Bowser +200000
Jeffrey Kellen +200000
Jeremy Wells +200000
John Somers +200000
Josh Bevell +200000
Josh Speight +200000
Kyle Mendoza +200000
Larkin Gross +200000
Matt Dobyns +200000
Preston Cole +200000
Tracy Phillips +200000
Tyler Collet +200000
Wyatt Worthington +200000
Zac Oakley +200000
Shaun Micheel +250000
John Daly +300000
Rich Beem +300000

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship

As was the case at The Masters, the 2024 PGA Championship television broadcasts will be split between ESPN and CBS, while streaming is split between ESPN+ and Paramount+.

ESPN+ and ESPN will feature 15 hours of coverage over the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and will also handle early coverage on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will handle the primary coverage for the third and fourth rounds.

Here’s a quick look at the full TV and streaming schedules for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. (All times Eastern.)

TV Coverage

Thursday, May 16: 12:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN); 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)
Friday, May 17: 1:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN); 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)
Saturday, May 18: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, May 19: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming Coverage

Thursday, May 16
Round 1 ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 12:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 7:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, May 17
Round 2 ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 1:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 7:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 18
Round 3 ESPN+: 8:00-10:00 a.m. (ESPN+); 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+ Alternate livestream)
Round 3 ESPN Telecast: 10:00-1:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 10:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 3 CBS Telecast: 1:00-7:00 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 19
Round 4 ESPN+: 8:00-10:00 a.m. (ESPN+); 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+ Alternate livestream)
Round 4 ESPN Telecast: 10:00-1:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 10:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 4 CBS Telecast: 1:00-7:00 p.m. (Paramount+)

Luke Norris covers golf for Heavy.com, focusing on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. A native of central Illinois, Luke has been a sports writer and editor for over a decade, and his work has been featured at GiveMeSport, FanSided, Sportscasting, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and ClutchPoints. More about Luke Norris

