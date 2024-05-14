2024 PGA Championship Betting Odds, How to Watch

The golf world is set for the season’s second major championship, as the 2024 edition of the PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday, May 15, at famed Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming betting favorite to win at +450, per BetMGM. The brand-new dad has won four of his last five starts and finished second in the tourney in which he didn’t take home the largest paycheck.
Scheffler won back-to-back starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and nearly made it three in a row before settling for a tie for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
He then notched his second victory in three years at The Masters and again went back-to-back by taking the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town a week later.
It also shouldn’t come as a surprise that world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who’s on a solid streak of his own after winning his last two events, sits in second in the 2024 PGA Championship betting odds at +750.
McIlroy recorded his 25th career PGA Tour victory at the team-oriented Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry on April 28 and quickly notched No. 26 on May 12 with a dominant five-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, marking his fourth victory at Quail Hollow.
Let’s also not forget that the last time the PGA Championship was contested at Valhalla in 2014, Rory hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy. But let’s also not forget that was the last time McIlroy won a major.
Betting Odds For Every Player at the 2024 PGA Championship
Following Scheffler and McIlroy, who are the only two players in the field at Valhalla with odds better than +1000 going into the opening round, Xander Schauffele (+1400), defending champion Brooks Koepka (+1600), and Ludvig Aberg (+1800) round out the top five.
Here’s a look at the betting odds for all 156 players at the 2024 PGA Championship.
|2024 PGA Championship Betting Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+450
|Rory McIlroy
|+750
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|Brooks Koepka
|+1600
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1800
|Jon Rahm
|+2000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|Max Homa
|+3300
|Cameron Smith
|+4000
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|Justin Thomas
|+4000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+4000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|Viktor Hovland
|+4000
|Wyndham Clark
|+4000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5500
|Jason Day
|+5500
|Will Zalatoris
|+6000
|Byeong Hun An
|+6600
|Dustin Johnson
|+6600
|Jordan Spieth
|+6600
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+6600
|Min Woo Lee
|+6600
|Sahith Theegala
|+6600
|Sam Burns
|+6600
|Sungjae Im
|+6600
|Tony Finau
|+6600
|Shane Lowry
|+8000
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+10000
|Corey Conners
|+10000
|Russell Henley
|+10000
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|Talor Gooch
|+10000
|Tom Kim
|+10000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+12500
|Alex Noren
|+12500
|Brian Harman
|+12500
|Dean Burmester
|+12500
|Patrick Reed
|+12500
|Rickie Fowler
|+12500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+12500
|Cam Davis
|+15000
|Chris Kirk
|+15000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+15000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|Harris English
|+15000
|Keegan Bradley
|+15000
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+15000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+15000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+15000
|Tiger Woods
|+15000
|Aaron Rai
|+17500
|Adrian Meronk
|+17500
|Jake Knapp
|+17500
|Adam Hadwin
|+20000
|Adam Schenk
|+20000
|Billy Horschel
|+20000
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|Justin Rose
|+20000
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+20000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+20000
|Phil Mickelson
|+20000
|Ryan Fox
|+20000
|Taylor Moore
|+20000
|Thomas Detry
|+20000
|Tom Hoge
|+20000
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|Ben Griffin
|+25000
|David Puig
|+25000
|Eric Cole
|+25000
|Erik van Rooyen
|+25000
|Keita Nakijama
|+25000
|Matt Wallace
|+25000
|Maverick McNealy
|+25000
|Nick Dunlap
|+25000
|Nick Taylor
|+25000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+25000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+25000
|Alex Smalley
|+25000
|Chris Gotterup
|+25000
|Austin Eckroat
|+30000
|Doug Ghim
|+30000
|Luke List
|+30000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+30000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+30000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+30000
|Victor Perez
|+30000
|S.H. Kim
|+30000
|Adrian Otaegui
|+35000
|Andrew Putnam
|+35000
|Brendon Todd
|+35000
|Gary Woodland
|+35000
|K.H. Lee
|+35000
|Lee Hodges
|+35000
|Mark Hubbard
|+35000
|Tim Widing
|+35000
|Adam Svensson
|+40000
|Andy Ogletree
|+40000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+40000
|Jordan Smith
|+40000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+40000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+40000
|Alejandro Tosti
|+50000
|Alexander Bjork
|+50000
|Ben Kohles
|+50000
|Brice Garnett
|+50000
|Charley Hoffman
|+50000
|Grayson Murray
|+50000
|Jesper Svensson
|+50000
|Padraig Harrington
|+50000
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|Ryan Van Velzen
|+50000
|Sami Valimaki
|+50000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+50000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+50000
|Vincent Norrman
|+50000
|Francesco Molinari
|+60000
|Kazuma Kobori
|+60000
|Martin Kaymer
|+60000
|Andrew Svoboda
|+100000
|Ben Polland
|+100000
|Camilo Villegas
|+100000
|Jimmy Walker
|+100000
|Luke Donald
|+100000
|Zac Blair
|+100000
|Jared Jones
|+150000
|Jason Dufner
|+150000
|Jesse Mueller
|+150000
|Michael Block
|+150000
|Y.E. Yang
|+150000
|Brad Marek
|+200000
|Braden Shattuck
|+200000
|Evan Bowser
|+200000
|Jeffrey Kellen
|+200000
|Jeremy Wells
|+200000
|John Somers
|+200000
|Josh Bevell
|+200000
|Josh Speight
|+200000
|Kyle Mendoza
|+200000
|Larkin Gross
|+200000
|Matt Dobyns
|+200000
|Preston Cole
|+200000
|Tracy Phillips
|+200000
|Tyler Collet
|+200000
|Wyatt Worthington
|+200000
|Zac Oakley
|+200000
|Shaun Micheel
|+250000
|John Daly
|+300000
|Rich Beem
|+300000
How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship
As was the case at The Masters, the 2024 PGA Championship television broadcasts will be split between ESPN and CBS, while streaming is split between ESPN+ and Paramount+.
ESPN+ and ESPN will feature 15 hours of coverage over the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and will also handle early coverage on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will handle the primary coverage for the third and fourth rounds.
Here’s a quick look at the full TV and streaming schedules for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. (All times Eastern.)
TV Coverage
Thursday, May 16: 12:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN); 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)
Friday, May 17: 1:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN); 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)
Saturday, May 18: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, May 19: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. (CBS)
Streaming Coverage
Thursday, May 16
Round 1 ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 12:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 7:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Friday, May 17
Round 2 ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 1:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 7:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 18
Round 3 ESPN+: 8:00-10:00 a.m. (ESPN+); 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+ Alternate livestream)
Round 3 ESPN Telecast: 10:00-1:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 10:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 3 CBS Telecast: 1:00-7:00 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, May 19
Round 4 ESPN+: 8:00-10:00 a.m. (ESPN+); 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+ Alternate livestream)
Round 4 ESPN Telecast: 10:00-1:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 10:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Round 4 CBS Telecast: 1:00-7:00 p.m. (Paramount+)