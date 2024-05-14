2024 PGA Championship Betting Odds, How to Watch

The golf world is set for the season’s second major championship, as the 2024 edition of the PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday, May 15, at famed Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming betting favorite to win at +450, per BetMGM. The brand-new dad has won four of his last five starts and finished second in the tourney in which he didn’t take home the largest paycheck.

Scheffler won back-to-back starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and nearly made it three in a row before settling for a tie for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

He then notched his second victory in three years at The Masters and again went back-to-back by taking the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town a week later.

It also shouldn’t come as a surprise that world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who’s on a solid streak of his own after winning his last two events, sits in second in the 2024 PGA Championship betting odds at +750.

McIlroy recorded his 25th career PGA Tour victory at the team-oriented Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry on April 28 and quickly notched No. 26 on May 12 with a dominant five-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, marking his fourth victory at Quail Hollow.

Let’s also not forget that the last time the PGA Championship was contested at Valhalla in 2014, Rory hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy. But let’s also not forget that was the last time McIlroy won a major.

Betting Odds For Every Player at the 2024 PGA Championship

Good morning and welcome to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Oqg7NTzgrf — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 13, 2024

Following Scheffler and McIlroy, who are the only two players in the field at Valhalla with odds better than +1000 going into the opening round, Xander Schauffele (+1400), defending champion Brooks Koepka (+1600), and Ludvig Aberg (+1800) round out the top five.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for all 156 players at the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 PGA Championship Betting Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +450 Rory McIlroy +750 Xander Schauffele +1400 Brooks Koepka +1600 Ludvig Aberg +1800 Jon Rahm +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 Collin Morikawa +2800 Max Homa +3300 Cameron Smith +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Joaquin Niemann +4000 Justin Thomas +4000 Patrick Cantlay +4000 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 Viktor Hovland +4000 Wyndham Clark +4000 Tyrrell Hatton +5000 Hideki Matsuyama +5500 Jason Day +5500 Will Zalatoris +6000 Byeong Hun An +6600 Dustin Johnson +6600 Jordan Spieth +6600 Matt Fitzpatrick +6600 Min Woo Lee +6600 Sahith Theegala +6600 Sam Burns +6600 Sungjae Im +6600 Tony Finau +6600 Shane Lowry +8000 Si Woo Kim +8000 Adam Scott +10000 Corey Conners +10000 Russell Henley +10000 Sepp Straka +10000 Talor Gooch +10000 Tom Kim +10000 Akshay Bhatia +12500 Alex Noren +12500 Brian Harman +12500 Dean Burmester +12500 Patrick Reed +12500 Rickie Fowler +12500 Stephan Jaeger +12500 Cam Davis +15000 Chris Kirk +15000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000 Denny McCarthy +15000 Harris English +15000 Keegan Bradley +15000 Keith Mitchell +15000 Kurt Kitayama +15000 Nicolai Hojgaard +15000 Taylor Pendrith +15000 Tiger Woods +15000 Aaron Rai +17500 Adrian Meronk +17500 Jake Knapp +17500 Adam Hadwin +20000 Adam Schenk +20000 Billy Horschel +20000 J.T. Poston +20000 Justin Rose +20000 Lucas Glover +20000 Lucas Herbert +20000 Mackenzie Hughes +20000 Matthieu Pavon +20000 Phil Mickelson +20000 Ryan Fox +20000 Taylor Moore +20000 Thomas Detry +20000 Tom Hoge +20000 Beau Hossler +25000 Ben Griffin +25000 David Puig +25000 Eric Cole +25000 Erik van Rooyen +25000 Keita Nakijama +25000 Matt Wallace +25000 Maverick McNealy +25000 Nick Dunlap +25000 Nick Taylor +25000 Robert MacIntyre +25000 Sebastian Soderberg +25000 Alex Smalley +25000 Chris Gotterup +25000 Austin Eckroat +30000 Doug Ghim +30000 Luke List +30000 Patrick Rodgers +30000 Rasmus Hojgaard +30000 Thorbjorn Olesen +30000 Victor Perez +30000 S.H. Kim +30000 Adrian Otaegui +35000 Andrew Putnam +35000 Brendon Todd +35000 Gary Woodland +35000 K.H. Lee +35000 Lee Hodges +35000 Mark Hubbard +35000 Tim Widing +35000 Adam Svensson +40000 Andy Ogletree +40000 Emiliano Grillo +40000 Jordan Smith +40000 Ryo Hisatsune +40000 Takumi Kanaya +40000 Alejandro Tosti +50000 Alexander Bjork +50000 Ben Kohles +50000 Brice Garnett +50000 Charley Hoffman +50000 Grayson Murray +50000 Jesper Svensson +50000 Padraig Harrington +50000 Peter Malnati +50000 Ryan Van Velzen +50000 Sami Valimaki +50000 Taylor Montgomery +50000 Thriston Lawrence +50000 Vincent Norrman +50000 Francesco Molinari +60000 Kazuma Kobori +60000 Martin Kaymer +60000 Andrew Svoboda +100000 Ben Polland +100000 Camilo Villegas +100000 Jimmy Walker +100000 Luke Donald +100000 Zac Blair +100000 Jared Jones +150000 Jason Dufner +150000 Jesse Mueller +150000 Michael Block +150000 Y.E. Yang +150000 Brad Marek +200000 Braden Shattuck +200000 Evan Bowser +200000 Jeffrey Kellen +200000 Jeremy Wells +200000 John Somers +200000 Josh Bevell +200000 Josh Speight +200000 Kyle Mendoza +200000 Larkin Gross +200000 Matt Dobyns +200000 Preston Cole +200000 Tracy Phillips +200000 Tyler Collet +200000 Wyatt Worthington +200000 Zac Oakley +200000 Shaun Micheel +250000 John Daly +300000 Rich Beem +300000

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship

The set up at Valhalla will showcase the best field in golf all week long. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/7GxoAGtdhs — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 12, 2024

As was the case at The Masters, the 2024 PGA Championship television broadcasts will be split between ESPN and CBS, while streaming is split between ESPN+ and Paramount+.

ESPN+ and ESPN will feature 15 hours of coverage over the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and will also handle early coverage on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will handle the primary coverage for the third and fourth rounds.

Here’s a quick look at the full TV and streaming schedules for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. (All times Eastern.)

TV Coverage

Thursday, May 16: 12:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN); 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)

Friday, May 17: 1:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN); 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)

Saturday, May 18: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 19: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming Coverage

Thursday, May 16

Round 1 ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 12:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 7:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, May 17

Round 2 ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 1:00-8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 7:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 18

Round 3 ESPN+: 8:00-10:00 a.m. (ESPN+); 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (ESPN+ Alternate livestream)

Round 3 ESPN Telecast: 10:00-1:00 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (13, 14 and 18): 10:45 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 3 CBS Telecast: 1:00-7:00 p.m. (Paramount+)