Al Michaels Chokes Up During Heartbreaking Dan Hicks Tribute

Al Michaels has spent decades describing some of the biggest moments in sports. On Thursday night, however, the veteran broadcaster struggled to finish a tribute to Dan Hicks. The most difficult part came when he turned his attention to the family his former NBC colleague leaves behind.

Hicks died Wednesday at 64 following an acute illness. His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, announced the devastating news Thursday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from athletes and colleagues.

During Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, Michaels added his own remembrance. What began as a reflection on Hicks’ remarkable career became an emotional expression of support for Storm and their three daughters.

Al Michaels Gets Emotional Addressing Dan Hicks’ Family

Michaels opened by acknowledging the shock that had spread through the broadcasting community. He then highlighted the range of assignments that made Hicks such a familiar voice to generations of viewers.

“All of us in the sports broadcasting business were shocked to learn this morning of the passing of Dan Hicks,” Michaels said. “Dan joined NBC Sports in 1992, provided captions to so many iconic moments in golf, tennis, and Notre Dame football, and he and Rowdy Gaines turned the calling of swimming at multiple Olympics into an art form.”

Those accomplishments gave Michaels plenty to recognize. Hicks’ career included unforgettable golf finishes and Olympic races, with his commentary becoming part of how fans remember those events.

However, Michaels’ tribute grew more personal as he moved beyond the broadcast booth. He described the qualities that made Hicks someone his colleagues enjoyed spending time with.

Then, as Michaels addressed Storm and the couple’s daughters, his voice cracked. The veteran announcer choked up while offering comfort to a family facing an unimaginable loss.

“He was genial. He was compassionate. He was great company, had a world-class sense of humor. On this very rough day for so many of us, we send our love to Hannah and your three daughters. Wishing you strength and comfort.”

The emotion in those final sentences made the moment especially moving. Michaels had delivered the career portion of his tribute, but speaking directly to Hicks’ family proved more difficult.

Dan Hicks’ Loss Reaches Beyond the Broadcast Booth

For viewers, Hicks was the voice guiding them through a tournament, a football game or an Olympic final. For Michaels and others in broadcasting, Thursday’s news also meant losing someone they knew personally.

That distinction came through as Michaels paused to remember Hicks’ compassion and humor. His words offered a glimpse of the person colleagues encountered away from the microphone.

Storm and Hicks shared more than 30 years of marriage. As tributes continued Thursday, the family remained at the center of the sports community’s condolences.

Michaels’ closing words captured that concern. After honoring the moments Hicks helped bring into living rooms, he struggled through a much more personal acknowledgment: a wife had lost her husband, and three daughters had lost their father. His breaking voice underscored the grief behind the tribute.