Anthony Kim Shares Emotional Update After LIV Golf Collapse

Anthony Kim has another uncertain chapter ahead of him, but his latest update offered a reminder that his comeback has always involved more than golf. With LIV Golf shutting down, Kim is looking for somewhere to continue playing. However, the opportunity he received already helped him rebuild something more important than a professional career.

For fans, Kim’s return meant seeing a familiar face after years away from competition. For Kim, getting outside and working toward a goal became part of his recovery.

That distinction matters when evaluating what his time with LIV meant. His explanation went beyond tournament results, money or the debate surrounding the league. He spoke about it in a post on his Instagram account.

“I’ve gotten quite a few questions about why I played on LIV and decided to take this opportunity,” Kim said. “One, part of my rehab process was to be outside, and gave me a great opportunity to work on my sobriety while getting to do something I was once good at. For that, I’ll always be grateful because sobriety, family, God, they’re the most important things in my life.”

There was something particularly revealing about how Kim described golf. He called it something he “was once good at,” a modest assessment from someone whose talent once made him one of the sport’s most compelling players.

His priorities, though, were clear. Golf gave him a place to put his energy. Sobriety and family gave that work a purpose beyond the scorecard.

Anthony Kim Explains What LIV Golf Meant to Him

Kim can appreciate what LIV provided while recognizing that the arrangement has reached its end. His gratitude does not solve the question of where he competes next, but it explains why he refuses to dismiss the experience.

“Being a part of LIV was something great for me at the time and I know, obviously, with LIV shutting down, I’m going to have to find a new path.”

That new path comes with uncertainty. Professional golf does not guarantee a landing spot simply because a player has a recognizable name or a story people want to follow.

Kim now faces the challenge of keeping himself prepared without knowing when another invitation might arrive. That can make the daily work difficult. There is no confirmed destination in his comments, and no promise that the next opportunity will look like his last one.

However, Kim has already experienced how quickly circumstances can change. He pointed to that history while discussing the questions surrounding his future.

“I get a lot of questions of people asking what I’m doing next, but I do know that I’m going to keep working hard, stay ready. You never know when the opportunity is going to come because three years ago, I had no idea I was going to get phone calls to play professional golf again.”

The phone calls changed his schedule and gave his golf another chance. They also became part of a recovery process that Kim now places above anything he might accomplish between the ropes.

Former LIV Winner Is Preparing for Another Opportunity

Kim’s update did not include an announcement about a tour, tournament or contract. Instead, he offered a commitment to keep doing the work while those answers remain unsettled.

“I’m going to keep working hard, and I know an opportunity’s coming, so just going to stay ready.”

For someone whose return once seemed so unlikely, that belief carries weight. Kim does not need to know every detail of his future to find value in preparing for it.

His next scorecard remains a question. The priorities behind his comeback do not. Whatever opportunity comes next, Kim has already explained what he wants to protect most: his sobriety, his family and the life that made playing golf again possible.