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Brooks Koepka Trolls Bryson DeChambeau Amid Major Slump

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Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Brooks Koepka (L) and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf look on before The Showdown: McIlroy and Scheffler v DeChambeau and Koepka at Shadow Creek Golf Course on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for The Showdown)

Maybe the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, one of the best in recent golf history, isn’t dead after all.

The two superstars have shared an up-and-down, antagonistic relationship over the course of their careers. And after appearing to bury the hatchet on LIV, it seems as if Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour might have rekindled the fire. At least that’s what the five-time major champion’s latest Instagram comment makes it look like.

Brooks Koepka Tweaks Bryson DeChambeau With 2-Word Dig

Koepka on June 29 fired off a sharp, two-word reply to an Instagram post highlighting a recent DeChambeau video explaining his struggles in majors this season.

Under the post, Koepka’s brief message packed a punch: “Cool story,” he said in reply to a post from Zire Golf about DeChambeau’s video.

Brooks Koepka comment Bryson DeChambeau

Instagram

The remarks are presumably in good fun. Cameras caught Koepka and DeChambeau catching up at the PGA Championship, and Koepka seems like he’s in a good place following his return to the PGA Tour.

However, he also got in one other dig. When one commenter suggested they have a YouTube match, Koepka directed the fan toward his 2021 made-for-TV match with DeChambeau. Koepka beat the brakes off DeChambeau, 4&3, in the 12-hole exhibition.

Mike Cole Mike Cole covers golf as well as the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans for Heavy.com. He previously worked at NESN where he covered Boston sports (and much more) for 15 years. More about Mike Cole

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Brooks Koepka Trolls Bryson DeChambeau Amid Major Slump

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