Bryson DeChambeau Faces Brutal Warning Over “Dumb” Move

Bryson DeChambeau has reached a crossroads that goes beyond where he wants to play his next tournament. Following the failure of LIV Golf’s attempted second act, the major champion must figure out how to rebuild his competitive schedule. His preferred answer could put one of his biggest ambitions at risk.

The collapse of LIV 2.0 has left DeChambeau facing decisions that his lucrative move to the Saudi-backed circuit was supposed to eliminate. Without that schedule to lean on, he must determine how tournament golf fits into a career that also includes his popular YouTube channel.

DeChambeau has spoken about wanting to grow the game. However, one prominent analyst believes choosing the wrong platform for his next chapter could have serious consequences when major championships arrive.

Paul McGinley Calls Potential Bryson DeChambeau Move “Dumb”

Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Paul McGinley addressed the possibility of DeChambeau turning down a DP World Tour opportunity and focusing on YouTube golf while continuing to compete in majors.

“I can see it,” McGinley said. “It will be a dumb move. I mean, to go from YouTube golf to trying to compete in majors.”

The warning comes as DeChambeau weighs his options following LIV’s demise. An immediate PGA Tour return is unavailable, while his status as a recent major champion gives him a route to apply for DP World Tour membership. That leaves an opportunity for competitive golf if he chooses to take it.

That context matters. DeChambeau is no longer deciding whether to supplement an established LIV schedule with additional appearances. He needs to decide what replaces the competition that disappeared when the league’s attempted revival failed.

YouTube gives him control over his schedule, content and relationship with fans. Yet those benefits do little to answer the question McGinley raised about arriving at a major ready to win.

There is a difference between keeping a swing sharp and maintaining the ability to survive four demanding tournament rounds. Consecutive competitive starts force players to manage mistakes, changing conditions and the pressure of protecting a score.

DeChambeau’s ability does not disappear because LIV failed. However, assuming that talent alone can bridge long stretches without traditional tournament competition would be a significant gamble.

LIV’s Failure Complicates DeChambeau’s Growing Golf Mission

DeChambeau’s commitment to growing golf can coexist with a demanding competitive schedule. His videos offer a way to introduce viewers to the sport, while tournament appearances give those same fans a reason to follow his results.

In fact, another major championship would only strengthen his reach. Success on that stage could bring new attention to everything he creates away from tournament golf.

The challenge is finding a schedule that supports both goals after LIV 2.0 failed to provide a reliable future.

For now, the DP World Tour represents a possible answer to the competitive hole in his calendar. If DeChambeau passes on that opportunity, the questions will follow him into every major. Does he really care about winning, or is it just about YouTube?