Bryson DeChambeau Predicted to Miss the Cut at The Open Championship

With Bryson DeChambeau missing his last three cuts in major championships, it makes sense why CBS analyst Johnson Wagner would predict DeChambeau to miss the cut at The Open Championship. Recently, DeChambeau broke down on YouTube why he missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. It appears his game is lost as we enter the year’s final major. The Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

While the LIV Golf Tour enters its possible final days, the future for DeChambeau as it relates to professional golf present more questions than answers. Prior to 2026, he made the top 10 in six of his last eight majors. However, The Open Championship has been the one major where Dechambeau has yet to make a large impression.

Wagner agrees, “I was going to mention Bryson because he doesn’t need to win this next major, he needs to make a cut. He’s been terrible. It’s been absolutely atrocious. The only time he’s played well at an Open Championship in recent years is last year, and it was just the last three rounds when the wind died down.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Game is Not Made for The Open Championship

DeChambeau’s profile is built for overpowering golf courses; although this strategy has been hardly perfect. His approach play and short game have regressed immensely, causing him to not take advantage of his ability off the tee. While this style of play can be successful at other majors, the courses on The Open Championship rotation require finesse. Golfers need to be able to control their ball flight in the wind.

Wagner said, “He is not built for The Open Championship. I would say there’s a much better chance of him missing the cut at Royal Birkdale than him even just making the cut.”

Before DeChambeau can even be considered for winning an Open Championship, he has to make strides in his development. The approach play and around the green game currently will not lead to consistent success at major championships like we’ve seen in the past.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Statistical Profile

DeChambeau ranks in the 99th percentile off the tee, 75th percentile on approach, 36th percentile around the greens, and 73rd percentile in putting. However, he only ranks around the 50th percentile in approaches from 50 to 150 yards. That means his wedge play ranks among the world average. If you include around the green play in that, he’s absolutely a below average wedge player.

Considering how poor his driving accuracy is, the meager acumen with the wedges prevents any benefit provided by his distance. DeChambeau ranks a lot better with his longer irons, averaging around the 80th percentile from 150 to 200 plus. If he sacrifices some distance for accuracy, perhaps DeChambeau could have some success at The Open Championship this season. Yet, his stubbornness regarding his course strategy will continue to hold him back until he adjuts.