Bryson DeChambeau Makes Major Announcement About His Future in Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has made a major announcement about his future in golf, revealing plans to expand his career into golf course design.

The two-time U.S. Open champion announced Friday that he is launching his first course design project in California, where he grew up and developed his passion for the game.

The news comes as DeChambeau navigates an uncertain future in professional golf following the collapse of LIV Golf. He recently addressed his competitive future, but his latest announcement concerns an entirely different venture.

DeChambeau is introducing a project called “The Orchard,” which will feature an 18-hole championship golf course alongside several community facilities.

The development is planned near Clovis East High School, which DeChambeau attended, and represents the beginning of what he hopes will become a larger golf course design business.

Bryson DeChambeau Announces First Golf Course Design Project

In a statement shared on Instagram, DeChambeau revealed his plans to develop The Orchard in Clovis, California.

The project will feature a championship golf course, a practice facility, a planned residential community, an on-site farmers market, and additional amenities.

DeChambeau said the facilities are intended to provide greater access to golf for local children and schools.

“The course and practice facilities will be designed by my team and will be the first of many fully procured DeChambeau Designs,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old emphasized the personal significance of the development, explaining that it will be built across the road from his former high school.

He also confirmed that the project is being developed in collaboration with the Cook family on the historic McFarlane Ranch property.

DeChambeau anticipates obtaining approval within 18 months, although certain amenities, including a driving range, could become available sooner.

He said work on the project has been ongoing since 2022.

The proposed development is not yet fully approved, meaning its construction schedule and eventual opening dates remain uncertain.

Still, DeChambeau made clear that his ambitions extend beyond building a single golf course.

His announcement describes The Orchard as the first of what he hopes will be multiple projects planned under the DeChambeau Designs name.

DeChambeau’s California Golf Project Has Been Years in the Making

Although Friday’s announcement formally introduces The Orchard, DeChambeau’s plans for a major development near his hometown have been public for nearly two years.

In January 2025, ABC30 reported that the golfer was pursuing a project covering more than 200 acres in the Clovis area.

At the time, DeChambeau discussed creating a multisport community with a driving range, golf course, and residential facilities.

His vision involved making the sport more accessible by introducing newcomers to golf through practice facilities and lessons before encouraging them to play full rounds.

Now, the scope of the project has become a bit clearer with DeChambeau’s formal announcement.

The project reflects the golfer’s longstanding interest in expanding participation in the sport, an ambition he has also pursued through his popular YouTube channel.

It arrives during an interesting time for DeChambeau, who has questions about his future after the collapse of LIV Golf.

His professional playing plans for 2027 remain uncertain, but his golf course development ambitions are becoming clearer.

DeChambeau concluded Friday’s announcement by emphasizing his commitment to the Central Valley and future generations.

“We are dedicated to ‘Building Stars of the Future,'” he wrote, expressing hope that The Orchard would eventually welcome visitors from around the world.

For DeChambeau, the project represents an opportunity to establish a lasting presence in the community where his golf journey began.