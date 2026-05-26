Charles Schwab Challenge Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns to one of its most historic stops this week as Colonial Country Club hosts the 80th edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Known affectionately as Hogan’s Alley, Colonial has long been one of the Tour’s most revered venues. No non-major championship venue has hosted a PGA Tour event longer than Colonial, which first welcomed the Colonial National Invitation in 1946.
The tournament’s rich history is closely tied to legendary golfer Ben Hogan, who won the inaugural event and successfully defended his title a year later before ultimately claiming five victories at the Fort Worth club.
This year’s tournament arrives during a unique stretch of the PGA Tour schedule. Following last week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open looming on the horizon, the Charles Schwab Challenge occupies a challenging spot on the calendar.
As a result, while several top-ranked players are in attendance, the field lacks the depth typically seen at signature events.
Full Charles Schwab Challenge Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, per Sports Illustrated:
Åberg, Ludvig
Bauchou, Zach
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Brown, Dan
Campbell, Brian
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hansson, Albert
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Howell, Mason
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Kuchar, Matt
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
MacIntyre, Robert
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Palmer, Ryan
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Ryder, Sam
Saddier, Adrien
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Stanger, Jimmy
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Yu, Kevin
Several High-Profile Names Will Be Missing at Colonial
While the Charles Schwab Challenge still features seven of the world’s top 20 players, the field took several notable hits before the opening round.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler elected not to enter the tournament, marking a rare absence from an event that has long been one of his home-state stops. Fellow Dallas-area star Jordan Spieth is also skipping Colonial for the first time since 2013. Spieth, the 2016 champion, had played four consecutive tournaments entering the week and appears to be focusing on the upcoming stretch that includes the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open.
Brooks Koepka withdrew following his tie for 14th-place finish in McKinney, while Byron Nelson champion Wyndham Clark pulled out less than 24 hours after securing his fourth PGA Tour victory. Lanto Griffin moved into the field from the alternate list following Clark’s decision.
Charles Schwab Challenge Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals