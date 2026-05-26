Charles Schwab Challenge Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns to one of its most historic stops this week as Colonial Country Club hosts the 80th edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Known affectionately as Hogan’s Alley, Colonial has long been one of the Tour’s most revered venues. No non-major championship venue has hosted a PGA Tour event longer than Colonial, which first welcomed the Colonial National Invitation in 1946.

The tournament’s rich history is closely tied to legendary golfer Ben Hogan, who won the inaugural event and successfully defended his title a year later before ultimately claiming five victories at the Fort Worth club.

This year’s tournament arrives during a unique stretch of the PGA Tour schedule. Following last week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open looming on the horizon, the Charles Schwab Challenge occupies a challenging spot on the calendar.

As a result, while several top-ranked players are in attendance, the field lacks the depth typically seen at signature events.

Full Charles Schwab Challenge Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, per Sports Illustrated:

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Brown, Dan

Campbell, Brian

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fisk, Steven

Fowler, Rickie

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Hansson, Albert

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Howell, Mason

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

MacIntyre, Robert

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Palmer, Ryan

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Ryder, Sam

Saddier, Adrien

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Tosti, Alejandro

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Yu, Kevin

Several High-Profile Names Will Be Missing at Colonial

While the Charles Schwab Challenge still features seven of the world’s top 20 players, the field took several notable hits before the opening round.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler elected not to enter the tournament, marking a rare absence from an event that has long been one of his home-state stops. Fellow Dallas-area star Jordan Spieth is also skipping Colonial for the first time since 2013. Spieth, the 2016 champion, had played four consecutive tournaments entering the week and appears to be focusing on the upcoming stretch that includes the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka withdrew following his tie for 14th-place finish in McKinney, while Byron Nelson champion Wyndham Clark pulled out less than 24 hours after securing his fourth PGA Tour victory. Lanto Griffin moved into the field from the alternate list following Clark’s decision.