Chris Gotterup Becomes Team USA’s Punching Bag Ahead of Presidents Cup

You might think that the pressure of representing Team USA at the 2026 Presidents Cup would have everyone on a more serious note ahead of Day 1. Instead, the team sounds like they are having plenty of fun as they prepare to get into the games this weekend.

With the fun and games comes a little bit of teasing. So far, it seems Chris Gotterup has been taking the brunt of it from his teammates, including Jacob Bridgeman, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Jackson Koivun.

Jokes on Chris Gotterup Before the Presidents Cup

According to Gotterup, a funny picture of him on vacation was supposed to remain a secret. Unfortunately, it found its way into the Team USA group chat thanks to Bridgeman.

Gotterup refused to share details of the photo. He did, however, reveal that he plans to get Bridgeman back at some point. For now, though, Bridgeman might still have the upper hand.

After calling the situation “tough” for Gotterup, Shauffele eventually had to agree that some things haven’t gone Gotterup’s way. Something he, of course, said with a giggle.

It sounds like the teammate dynamic is already off to a great start, and will make for a great Presidents Cup weekend in Illinois. The players will certainly focus on the course. But for now, the group chat is a fun way to connect off of it, and for them to bond ahead of the competition.

Medinah ’26

According to captain Brandt Snedeker, he was in charge of naming the Presidents Cup group chat this year. Even he had to laugh at his own lack of creativity.

“I was in charge of the name,” Snedeker said. “It’s called Medinah ’26. Really inventive, yeah.”

He admitted to it with a smile before continuing.

“I think it’s a great way to get these young guys involved in the team. I’ve been super impressed with how funny Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup and Jackson are in these things,” he said of the group’s interactions in the chat. “It’s been hilarious to me to see them interact with the guys on the team. It’s gotten to the point where Scottie’s even had to chime in, which Scottie is not a big texter. For him to chime in, you know it’s gotten pretty good.”

So there you have it: Scheffler might be the World No. 1 golfer, but apparently, he’s not the World No. 1 texter. Koivun is playing coy, but might actually be one of the funny ones. Bridgeman and Gotterup seem to have a few insider secrets that are starting to leak. And no news has emerged quite yet on the notably quiet Cameron Young’s involvement.

Whatever the case, the Team USA chat is just a sneak peek at what is likely set to be an entertaining Presidents Cup. The players are preparing for some serious competition in Medinah. But, if the group chat says anything, it’s that there is plenty of fun to be had this weekend.